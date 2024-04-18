HLA Typing for Transplant Market worth $1.1 billion by 2028 , growing at a CAGR of 6.3%
HLA Typing for Transplant Market by Technology (PCR (SSO, SSP, Real Time), Sequencing (NGS, Sanger)), Product (Instrument, Kits, Software), Application (Antibody Screening), Type (Organ Transplant, Tissue), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 18, 2024 ) The report "HLA Typing for Transplant Market by Technology (PCR (SSO, SSP, Real Time), Sequencing (NGS, Sanger)), Product (Instrument, kits, software), Application (Antibody Screening), Type (Organ Transplant, Tissue), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is expected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2028 from USD 0.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.3%. Factors such as the increasing transplants volume worldwide, rising number of transplant & diagnostic centers, technological advancements, government initiatives to boost HLA typing services , rising public -private investments boost research in HLA genotyping, and increased focus of players to enhance their manufacturing & distribution capabilities across emerging countries are likely to support the growth of HLA typing for transplant market during the forecast period.
Based on the product and service, the reagents & consumables segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.
Based on the product & service, the HLA typing for the transplants market is segmented into software & services, reagents & consumables, instruments. The reagents & consumables segment held the largest share of the global HLA typing for the transplants market in 2022. Growing need for reliable, faster identification of HLA alleles during transplantation is likely to boost the growth of this segment.
Based on technology, the molecular assays segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.
Based on technology, the HLA typing for the transplants market is segmented into molecular assay technologies and non-molecular assay technologies. The molecular assay technology segment captured the largest market share of HLA typing for transplant market by technology. This is attributed the strong adoption of molecular based technology such as NGS and PCR systems for HLA typing among transplant centers, and hospitals and technological and the ability to provide higher resolution HLA typing over serological methods.
Based on the end user , the independent reference laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2022.
Based on the end user , the HLA typing for the transplants market is categorized into independent reference laboratories, hospitals & transplant centers , and research laboratories & academic institutes. independent reference laboratories accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for the transplants market in 2022 owing to the capacity of reference laboratories to process large and volume of sample, presence of expertise performing complex HLA tests and interpreting results offering offering high quality HLA typing services.
North America accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for transplants market in 2022.
North America accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for the transplants market in 2022, followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market for HLA typing for transplants market during the forecast period.
The dominance of North America in HLA typing for transplant market is attributed to the rapid surge in the organ transplantation procedures, strong foothold of players offering transplant diagnostic products (including HLA typing), and rising research collaborations to identify the novel HLA genes and their role in organ transplantation.
Some of the prominent players in the HLA typing for the transplants market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) Illumina, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Germany), CareDx (US),F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland),Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Immucor, Inc. (US), Luminex Corporation (US), TBG Diagnostics Limited. (Australia ) FUJIREBIO (Japan),Omixon Inc. (US), GenDX (Netherlands), BAG Diagnostics GmbH (Germany), Creative Biolabs (US), and PacBio (US).
