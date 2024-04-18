Identity Verification Market Growth, Opportunities Business Scenario, Share, Growth Size, Scope, Key Segments and Forecast to 2028
Identity Verification Market by Offering (Solutions and Services), Type (Biometric and Non-Biometric), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Application, Vertical (BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, and Gaming & Gambling) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 18, 2024 ) According to a research report "Identity Verification Market by Offering (Solutions and Services), Type (Biometric and Non-Biometric), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Application, Vertical (BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, and Gaming & Gambling) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Identity Verification market is projected to grow from USD 10.9 billion in 2023 to USD 21.8 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period. Increasing regulatory requirements worldwide, such as KYC and AML mandates, compel businesses to adopt robust identity verification solutions, driving market growth. Compliance with stringent financial crime prevention and data protection regulations increases demand for advanced identity verification technologies across industries.
By offering, the services segment to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Identity verification involves various processes, such as document verification, biometric authentication, and identity proofing. Managing these processes in-house can be complex and resource-intensive for organizations. Outsourcing to service providers can streamline these processes and provide more efficient solutions. Many organizations prefer to outsource identity verification processes to specialized service providers due to their expertise and advanced technologies. This trend will likely continue, especially as regulations become more stringent, driving the demand for reliable identity verification services.
By type, the biometrics segment holds a larger market size during the forecast period.
Biometrics is driving significant growth in identity verification due to its unmatched security features, offering difficult-to-forge identifiers like fingerprints, facial features, and iris scans. Besides security, biometrics also enhance convenience, providing touchless and rapid verification, thus improving user experience and operational efficiency. Ongoing technological advancements in sensors, algorithms, and liveness detection further enhance the accuracy and reliability of biometric solutions. Regulatory requirements, especially for KYC/AML compliance, propel the adoption of biometric verification methods. Additionally, the expanding application of biometrics across various sectors like access control, mobile payments, border security, and healthcare is broadening its market reach. While biometrics leads the way, other identity verification segments like Knowledge-Based Authentication (KBA), document verification, and passive authentication demonstrate substantial growth potential.
By region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Key factors driving growth in the Asia Pacific (APAC) identity verification market include rapid digitalization and government initiatives promoting digital governance and eID. Countries like China, India, and Singapore are experiencing robust growth, with mobile-based verification and biometrics like facial recognition gaining significant traction. Government initiatives involve enhanced funding, regulatory guidelines to streamline the process, and eID initiatives across airports and public utilities.
Experian (Ireland), LexisNexis Risk Solutions (US), Equifax (US), Thales (France), GBG (UK), TransUnion (US), Mastercard (US), Onfido (UK), Trulioo (Canada), Mitek Systems (US), IDEMIA (France), Jumio (US), HyperVerge (India), AU10TIX (Israel), Innovatrics (Slovakia), Intellicheck (US), Signicat (Norway), SecureKey Technologies (Canada), IDfy (India), IDMERIT (US), Veriff (Estonia), AuthenticID (US), TruNarrative (UK), Sumsub (UK), IDology (US), PassFort (UK), PXL Vision (Switzerland), Shufti Pro (UK), iDenfy (Lithuania), Berbix (US), Persona (US), Ekata (US), and HooYu (UK) are the key players and other players in the identity verification market.
