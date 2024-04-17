HAWAII FLUID ART BRINGS UNIQUE ART EXPERIENCES TO AUSTIN SUBURB, PFLUGERVILLE
Enabling Anyone of Any Age and Skill Level to Create Masterpieces
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 17, 2024 ) PFLUGERVILLE. TEXAS – Maya Ratcliff, founder and CEO of Hawaii Fluid Art (HFA), announced the grand opening of a new studio in Pflugerville, Texas.
WHERE: 1513 Stone Hill Dr., Pflugerville, TX 78660 (Stone Hill Town Center)
WHEN: Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHAT: Grand Opening celebration for Hawaii Fluid Art, an art studio/gallery that offers distinctive art classes that bring people together for a one-of-a-kind experience.
ON-SITE CONTACT: David Watkins | DAVIDWATKINS@hawaiifluidart.com | (512) 769-8346
For anyone looking for a fun way to de-stress and reconnect with their inner child, HFA is the place to be.
Open seven days a week, Hawaii Fluid Art, Pflugerville offers art classes, retail shopping, an art gallery and more. The art classes are fun, fast, and easy, and fluid art is the perfect activity for all ages and skill levels. The studio offers classes in acrylic pour painting, resin beach scenes, resin tumblers, glass painting and patch party. Individual and group classes are available for birthday parties, corporate events, girls’ nights out, date nights, fundraisers, family fun nights, and team-building events.
During the grand opening on April 20th, all art experiences will be half price (walk-in customers only), and 25% discounts will be offered on all retail merchandise during the entire day (excluding consignment art).
The event will also include complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as a raffle for free art classes and merchandise.
”Join us in celebrating the grand opening of our new Hawaii Fluid Art location, and create your very own one-of-a-kind masterpiece!,” says the HFA Pflugerville team
Classes and private events can now be booked online at pflugerville.hawaiifluidart.com
Walk-ins are always welcome.
About Hawaii Fluid Art
Founded in 2020, Hawaii Fluid Art delivers a unique blend of entertainment and professional art instruction. Hawaii Fluid Art students are proud to display their one-of-a-kind creations in their homes and offices. Since going public with the franchise in April 2022, more than 200 units have been sold, with more than 35 studios opening in the next six months.
Current open locations include Coppell, TX; Waikoloa Village, HI; Boulder, CO; Kansas City, MO; Oklahoma City, OK; Lubbock, TX; Franklin, TN; Tinley Park, IL; Flower Mound, TX; Mansfield, TX; Cedar Hill, TX; Greenville, SC ; Rochester Hills, MI; Fort Mill, SC; Mt. Juliet, TN; Wellington, FL; Fort Worth, TX; Coconut Creek, FL; Gulf Shores, AL; League City, TX; Las Vegas, NV; Pembroke Pines, FL; Winter Springs, FL; Denton, TX; Pflugerville, TX; Geneva, IL and Omaha, NE.
Media Contact:
Hawaii Fluid Art
Maya Ratcliff
maya@hawaiifluidart.com
hawaiifluidart.com
808-344-4878
WHERE: 1513 Stone Hill Dr., Pflugerville, TX 78660 (Stone Hill Town Center)
WHEN: Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHAT: Grand Opening celebration for Hawaii Fluid Art, an art studio/gallery that offers distinctive art classes that bring people together for a one-of-a-kind experience.
ON-SITE CONTACT: David Watkins | DAVIDWATKINS@hawaiifluidart.com | (512) 769-8346
For anyone looking for a fun way to de-stress and reconnect with their inner child, HFA is the place to be.
Open seven days a week, Hawaii Fluid Art, Pflugerville offers art classes, retail shopping, an art gallery and more. The art classes are fun, fast, and easy, and fluid art is the perfect activity for all ages and skill levels. The studio offers classes in acrylic pour painting, resin beach scenes, resin tumblers, glass painting and patch party. Individual and group classes are available for birthday parties, corporate events, girls’ nights out, date nights, fundraisers, family fun nights, and team-building events.
During the grand opening on April 20th, all art experiences will be half price (walk-in customers only), and 25% discounts will be offered on all retail merchandise during the entire day (excluding consignment art).
The event will also include complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as a raffle for free art classes and merchandise.
”Join us in celebrating the grand opening of our new Hawaii Fluid Art location, and create your very own one-of-a-kind masterpiece!,” says the HFA Pflugerville team
Classes and private events can now be booked online at pflugerville.hawaiifluidart.com
Walk-ins are always welcome.
About Hawaii Fluid Art
Founded in 2020, Hawaii Fluid Art delivers a unique blend of entertainment and professional art instruction. Hawaii Fluid Art students are proud to display their one-of-a-kind creations in their homes and offices. Since going public with the franchise in April 2022, more than 200 units have been sold, with more than 35 studios opening in the next six months.
Current open locations include Coppell, TX; Waikoloa Village, HI; Boulder, CO; Kansas City, MO; Oklahoma City, OK; Lubbock, TX; Franklin, TN; Tinley Park, IL; Flower Mound, TX; Mansfield, TX; Cedar Hill, TX; Greenville, SC ; Rochester Hills, MI; Fort Mill, SC; Mt. Juliet, TN; Wellington, FL; Fort Worth, TX; Coconut Creek, FL; Gulf Shores, AL; League City, TX; Las Vegas, NV; Pembroke Pines, FL; Winter Springs, FL; Denton, TX; Pflugerville, TX; Geneva, IL and Omaha, NE.
Media Contact:
Hawaii Fluid Art
Maya Ratcliff
maya@hawaiifluidart.com
hawaiifluidart.com
808-344-4878
Contact Information:
Hawaii Fluid Art (HFA)
Maya Ratcliff
Tel: 18083444878
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Hawaii Fluid Art (HFA)
Maya Ratcliff
Tel: 18083444878
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results