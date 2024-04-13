Command and Control Systems Market Outlook: Anticipating $44.9 Billion by 2027
Command and Control Systems Market by Installation (Fixed Command Centers, Deployable Command Centers), Installation Base (New Installation, and Upgradation), , Application, Solution, Platform, and Region – Global Forecast to 2027
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 13, 2024 ) The Global Command and Control Systems Market was valued at USD 33.0 billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 44.9 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to several factors, including the increasing demand for customized communication solutions on the move, the rising need for interoperability among security technologies, and the expanding defense budgets of emerging countries.
Key Market Players:
Key players in the Command and Control Systems Market include Collins Aerospace (US), L3harris Technologies (US), Thales Group (France), General Dynamics Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), and Data Link Solutions (US). The report also highlights industry trends and technological innovations expected to shape the market from 2018 to 2027.
Key Market Drivers:
Enhanced Integrated Situational Awareness (SA): Situational awareness is crucial for decision-making in military operations. Advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance technologies integrated with command and control capabilities provide real-time SA information, enabling commanders to make informed decisions.
Modernization of Military Infrastructure: Command and control systems play a vital role in improving situational awareness and operational planning among various military assets. The modernization of military infrastructure includes the adoption of network-centric warfare and battlefield management systems, leveraging data analysis techniques for improved decision-making.
Government & Defense Segment Dominance: The government & defense segment is projected to lead the market due to increasing investments in battle management systems and air and missile defense systems by various countries.
Regional Insights:
North America: The largest market share is held by North America, with the United States accounting for the majority. Command and control systems are extensively used in defense, surveillance, and critical infrastructure management sectors in the region.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
