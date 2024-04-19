Collagen Industry Booms, Propelled by Health Trends and Innovation
The global collagen market size was valued at US$ 4.9 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from US$ 5.1 billion in 2023 to US$ 7.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period (2023-2030).
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 19, 2024 ) In the ever-evolving landscape of health and wellness, the global collagen industry is witnessing an unprecedented surge, with remarkable growth projections on the horizon. Valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2023, the market is anticipated to escalate to USD 7.4 billion by 2030, boasting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period. This surge is driven by a convergence of factors spanning health and wellness trends, an aging population seeking remedies for age-related concerns, and the integration of collagen into various industries.
Marine Collagen Emerges as Frontrunner
The marine segment within the collagen market is poised for remarkable growth, boasting the highest CAGR in the upcoming forecast period. Marine collagen has swiftly emerged as the frontrunner, owing to its sustainability, high bioavailability, and versatility in applications. Derived from fish by-products, marine collagen aligns with growing environmental consciousness, while its efficiency in supplementation and rich composition of type I collagen make it nutritionally superior. With ongoing research driving innovation, marine collagen remains at the forefront of this thriving market.
Request for Sample Pages of Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=220005202
Nutritional Products Drive Market Momentum
The nutritional products segment within the collagen market emerged as a pivotal force in 2022, steering the market's momentum. Escalating demand for collagen in nutritional products worldwide is fueled by a growing awareness of its role in maintaining skin elasticity, joint health, and overall vitality. As health-conscious lifestyles become ingrained globally, collagen's versatile presence in various forms has made it a staple in daily dietary routines, further driving its prominence in the nutritional products market.
US Maintains Dominance in North American Market
The US is poised to maintain its dominant position within the North American collagen market throughout the forecast period. Collagen's extensive use in the medical and pharmaceutical domains, coupled with its role in dietary supplements and nutraceutical ingredients, contributes to its significant presence in the region. Additionally, the convenience food industry's rapid growth presents promising prospects for collagen-based products, aligning with consumer preferences for convenient and nutritionally sound options.
Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=220005202
Key Players Driving Innovation
Key players in the market, including Darling Ingredients, Ashland, Tessenderlo Group, Gelita AG, Nitta Gelatin INC, and Titan Biotech., are driving innovation and shaping the future of the collagen industry. Their relentless pursuit of excellence ensures continuous advancement and meets the evolving needs of consumers across diverse industries.
As the global demand for collagen-based products continues to surge, fueled by health-conscious consumers seeking natural solutions, the collagen industry remains poised for dynamic growth and innovation.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Marine Collagen Emerges as Frontrunner
The marine segment within the collagen market is poised for remarkable growth, boasting the highest CAGR in the upcoming forecast period. Marine collagen has swiftly emerged as the frontrunner, owing to its sustainability, high bioavailability, and versatility in applications. Derived from fish by-products, marine collagen aligns with growing environmental consciousness, while its efficiency in supplementation and rich composition of type I collagen make it nutritionally superior. With ongoing research driving innovation, marine collagen remains at the forefront of this thriving market.
Request for Sample Pages of Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=220005202
Nutritional Products Drive Market Momentum
The nutritional products segment within the collagen market emerged as a pivotal force in 2022, steering the market's momentum. Escalating demand for collagen in nutritional products worldwide is fueled by a growing awareness of its role in maintaining skin elasticity, joint health, and overall vitality. As health-conscious lifestyles become ingrained globally, collagen's versatile presence in various forms has made it a staple in daily dietary routines, further driving its prominence in the nutritional products market.
US Maintains Dominance in North American Market
The US is poised to maintain its dominant position within the North American collagen market throughout the forecast period. Collagen's extensive use in the medical and pharmaceutical domains, coupled with its role in dietary supplements and nutraceutical ingredients, contributes to its significant presence in the region. Additionally, the convenience food industry's rapid growth presents promising prospects for collagen-based products, aligning with consumer preferences for convenient and nutritionally sound options.
Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=220005202
Key Players Driving Innovation
Key players in the market, including Darling Ingredients, Ashland, Tessenderlo Group, Gelita AG, Nitta Gelatin INC, and Titan Biotech., are driving innovation and shaping the future of the collagen industry. Their relentless pursuit of excellence ensures continuous advancement and meets the evolving needs of consumers across diverse industries.
As the global demand for collagen-based products continues to surge, fueled by health-conscious consumers seeking natural solutions, the collagen industry remains poised for dynamic growth and innovation.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results