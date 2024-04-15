Clinical Trial Supplies Market worth $6.3 billion by 2028 , growing at a CAGR of 9.9%
Clinical Trial Supplies Market by Services (Manufacturing, Packaging, Logistics), Phases, Type (Small Molecules, Biologics), Therapeutic Areas (Oncology, CVD, Infectious, Immunology), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CROs), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 15, 2024 ) The report "Clinical Trial Supplies Market by Services (Manufacturing, Packaging, Logistics), Phases, Type (Small Molecules, Biologics), Therapeutic Areas (Oncology, CVD, Infectious, Immunology), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CROs), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028 ", is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2028 from USD 3.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.
Download PDF Brochure :-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=172240059
The global clinical trial supplies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is projected to be driven by factors such as collaborations & partnerships among market players for clinical trial outsourcing service, increasing R&D expenditure by biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies and the growing the number of clinical trials conducted across the globe.
The logistics and distribution segment is expected to have the dominant share of the clinical trial supplies market in 2022.
Based on services, the global clinical trial supplies market is segmented into logistics & distribution, storage & retention, packaging, labeling & blinding, manufacturing, comparator sourcing, others services (solutions and ancillary supplies). In 2022, the logistics & distribution segment accounted for largest share of the clinical trial supplies market. The presence of prominent players offering clinical trial services is the driving factor for the growth of the logistics & distribution segment during the forecast period.
The oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the disease type segment in the clinical trial supplies market in 2022.
The oncology segment is the fastest growing segment and accounted for the largest share of the clinical trial supplies market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to rising demand for cancer medicines subsequently uplifting the number of research for innovative drugs and development and increasing R&D for new drug development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the clinical trial supplies market in 2022.
The Asia Pacific is accounted to be the fastest-growing segment of the market. The growth of the clinical trial supplies markets on the region is driven by rising emphasis on strategic initiatives such as partnerships, collaborations & expansion and growing influx of investments in the life sciences sector. Large number of clinical trials in the region is further likely to upsurge the segmental growth. For instance, according to WHO, around 9,954 clinical trials were registered in India highest in Asia Pacific and global level, China registered around 5,465 leading to third largest in the world.
Request for Sample Pages:-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=172240059
The clinical trial supplies market is consolidated, with a small number of players competing for market shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Catalent, Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (France), Piramal Pharma Solutions (India), PRA Health Sciences (US), Marken (A Subsidiary of UPS) (US), Parexel International (MA) Corporation (US), Biocair (UK), AlmacGroup (UK), Sharp Services, LLC (US), PCI Pharma Services (US), Nuvisan (Germany), Lonza Group (Switzerland), are some of the leading players in this market. Most companies in the market focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as service launches, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, to increase their service offerings, cater to the unmet needs of customers, increase their profitability, and expand their presence in the global market.
Download PDF Brochure :-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=172240059
The global clinical trial supplies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is projected to be driven by factors such as collaborations & partnerships among market players for clinical trial outsourcing service, increasing R&D expenditure by biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies and the growing the number of clinical trials conducted across the globe.
The logistics and distribution segment is expected to have the dominant share of the clinical trial supplies market in 2022.
Based on services, the global clinical trial supplies market is segmented into logistics & distribution, storage & retention, packaging, labeling & blinding, manufacturing, comparator sourcing, others services (solutions and ancillary supplies). In 2022, the logistics & distribution segment accounted for largest share of the clinical trial supplies market. The presence of prominent players offering clinical trial services is the driving factor for the growth of the logistics & distribution segment during the forecast period.
The oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the disease type segment in the clinical trial supplies market in 2022.
The oncology segment is the fastest growing segment and accounted for the largest share of the clinical trial supplies market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to rising demand for cancer medicines subsequently uplifting the number of research for innovative drugs and development and increasing R&D for new drug development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the clinical trial supplies market in 2022.
The Asia Pacific is accounted to be the fastest-growing segment of the market. The growth of the clinical trial supplies markets on the region is driven by rising emphasis on strategic initiatives such as partnerships, collaborations & expansion and growing influx of investments in the life sciences sector. Large number of clinical trials in the region is further likely to upsurge the segmental growth. For instance, according to WHO, around 9,954 clinical trials were registered in India highest in Asia Pacific and global level, China registered around 5,465 leading to third largest in the world.
Request for Sample Pages:-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=172240059
The clinical trial supplies market is consolidated, with a small number of players competing for market shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Catalent, Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (France), Piramal Pharma Solutions (India), PRA Health Sciences (US), Marken (A Subsidiary of UPS) (US), Parexel International (MA) Corporation (US), Biocair (UK), AlmacGroup (UK), Sharp Services, LLC (US), PCI Pharma Services (US), Nuvisan (Germany), Lonza Group (Switzerland), are some of the leading players in this market. Most companies in the market focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as service launches, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, to increase their service offerings, cater to the unmet needs of customers, increase their profitability, and expand their presence in the global market.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results