Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Drivers, Competitive Landscape, Future Plans Till 2029
The competitive landscape and the existence of a robust vendor ecosystem play a pivotal role in propelling innovation and development within the wireless broadband in public safety market.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 12, 2024 ) The global Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market size is expected to reach USD 126.9 billion by 2029 from USD 40.2 billion in 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The competitive landscape and the existence of a robust vendor ecosystem play a pivotal role in propelling innovation and development within the wireless broadband in public safety market.
Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Surge in usage of mobile phones and internet connectivity.
Enhancement in public safety and availability of real-time information
Cybersecurity and data protection
Restraints:
Security breaches and interception.
Network congestion in critical situations
Opportunities:
Enhancing next-generation technologies and availability of wireless broadband in rural areas.
Convergence of public safety and commercial networks
List of Key Players in Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market:
AT&T(US)
Verizon Communications Inc (US)
Cisco Systems
Inc (US)
Ericsson (Sweden)
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China)
Broadcom (US)
HPE Aruba Networks (US)
Extreme Networks (US)
Juniper Networks (US)
Motorola Solutions (US)
The dynamic competition among technology providers fosters a continuous push for advancements, driving the evolution of more sophisticated and cost-effective solutions. In this competitive environment, companies strive to outpace each other in introducing cutting-edge features, improving system interoperability, and enhancing overall performance. The race to meet and exceed market demands encourages rapidly integrating emerging technologies into wireless broadband in public safety, such as 5G Networks, Mission-Critical Push-to-Talk (MCPTT), Body-Worn Cameras and Sensors, Internet of Things (IoT) Integration, and advanced Data Analytics. As vendors vie for market share, customers benefit from diverse options, leading to an accelerated pace of innovation and a broader range of choices. The competitive forces within the wireless broadband in public safety market catalyze continuous improvement, ensuring that the sector remains at the forefront of technological advancements while fostering sustained market growth.
“Based on application, critical communications segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.”
Within the wireless broadband in public safety market, the critical communications segment is estimated to capture the largest market size throughout the forecast period of 2024-2029. There's an expanding demand for public safety LTE (Long-Term Evolution) due to its dependable and high-speed data connectivity, perfectly suited for mission-critical tasks in disaster response, law enforcement, and emergency medical services. As public safety organizations strive to elevate their communication functionalities, the adoption of public safety LTE is expected to witness a substantial rise. The increasing prevalence of next-generation technologies like 5G presents even faster data speeds, coupled with ultra-low latency and network slicing. Network slicing allows for creating dedicated networks specifically designed for public safety applications. This enhanced performance will support critical applications such as real-time video streaming and remote surgery. Furthermore, governments worldwide acknowledge the criticality of public safety broadband networks and actively invest in infrastructure development through initiatives and mandates. These endeavors will generate a significant demand for solutions in critical communication. Finally, strict regulations exist regarding public safety communication, emphasizing the need for reliability, security, and constant availability. These regulations ensure that critical communication solutions adhere to these strict requirements. Consequently, the demand for dependable and secure communication technologies is projected to continue upward. In essence, the convergence of these factors will propel the critical communications segment to the forefront of wireless broadband in public safety market during the forecast period.
“Based on end user, first responders segment is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.”
Anticipated to achieve a higher growth rate within the wireless broadband in public safety market throughout the 2024-2029 forecast period, the first responders segment is driven by a compelling need for enhanced situational awareness and accelerated response times. Wireless broadband empowers first responders in several ways. It facilitates real-time data sharing, enabling the exchange of critical information like live video feeds, medical records, and building plans. This fosters superior coordination, swifter decision-making, and a more streamlined emergency response. Wireless broadband strengthens operational efficiency through seamless communication between first responders deployed in the field and command centers. This leads to faster resource allocation, improved personnel tracking, and a more coordinated overall approach during operations. Real-time access to crucial data like weather updates, hazardous material information, and criminal records enhances safety for first responders by enabling better risk assessment and safer operations. Furthermore, governments worldwide increasingly recognize the importance of equipping first responders with cutting-edge technologies. This surge in government funding will directly propel growth within the first responder segment of the wireless broadband in public safety market. Lastly, the ever-changing landscape of emergencies and public safety threats, encompassing everything from natural disasters to cyberattacks and active shooter situations, necessitates ever-more sophisticated communication tools for first responders. Wireless broadband offers high bandwidth, reliability, and security essential for tackling these evolving challenges, thereby accelerating adoption within the first responder segment. In essence, the emphasis on faster response times, heightened situational awareness, government funding directed towards public safety technologies, and the continuous evolution of threats all merge to fuel the projected higher growth rate of the first responders segment in the wireless broadband in public safety market during the forecast period.
“Asia Pacific is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.”
The Asia-Pacific region is poised to experience the highest growth rate in the global wireless broadband for public safety market during the 2024-2029 forecast period. This surge is driven by a confluence of factors. Flourishing economies and supportive government initiatives are leading to increased investments in public safety infrastructure, focusing on advanced communication networks for first responders. The vast population of the Asia-Pacific region presents a significant untapped market for wireless broadband solutions. This, coupled with growing security concerns related to terrorism, natural disasters, and cybercrime, further accelerates the demand for robust and reliable public safety communication networks. Consequently, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the growth of wireless broadband in public safety market for the foreseeable future.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
