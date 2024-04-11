Real Web Marketing Offers Free Ebook on SEO
Real Web Marketing Inc. has announced that it is offering a free ebook on Search Engine Optimization (SEO).
Real Web Marketing Inc. (https://www.realwebmarketing.net), a website marketing company located in Southern California, has announced that it is offering a free ebook on Search Engine Optimization (SEO).
The ebook is entitled “SEO 2024: How to Rank Higher & Get More Qualified Leads.” The ebook covers on-page optimization including keyword selection, and writing metatag titles and descriptions. It also covers off-page optimization including link building, the importance of fast page loading speed, business directory submissions, bad link removal, doing periodic SEO audits, and local SEO through optimizing your Google Business Profile.
The ebook can be downloaded at https://realwebmarketing.info/seo-2024-ebook/.
John Eberhard, President of Real Web Marketing, stated “Search engines are one of the most powerful ways to drive traffic to your website. But it doesn’t do you any good if you rank #463 on Google or other search engines for keywords describing your business. Our new free ebook describes all the actions you need to do to rank well on search engines and get more qualified leads coming in from your website.”
John Eberhard has been involved in marketing for a wide variety of businesses for 35 years. Real Web Marketing Inc. was founded in 1999 in the Los Angeles area, and has clients all over the U.S, in a wide variety of fields such as health care, consulting, construction, home improvement, skin care, debt counseling, personnel recruitment, court reporting, attorneys, business consulting, restaurants, drug rehabilitation, publishing, software, residential and commercial real estate, dance instruction, tax services, plumbing, tree nurseries, landscaping and many others. The services offered by Real Web Marketing Inc. include SEO, landing page development, video production, pay-per-click campaign management, website design, social media marketing, link building, online PR, print design, and market research. The company is also a Google Partner and is Google Ads Certified. The company can be reached at 661-441-2429, or on their website at https://realwebmarketing.net.
Real Web Marketing Inc.
38435 Puma Lane
Palmdale, CA 93551
www.realwebmarketing.net
(661) 441-2429
