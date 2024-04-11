Electronic Warfare Market's CAGR of 12.5% Soars to $19.4 Billion by 2028
Electronic Warfare Market by Capability (Support, Attack, Protection), Platform (Airborne, Naval, Ground, Space), Product (EW Equipment, EW Operational Support), End Use (OEM, Upgradation) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 11, 2024 ) The Electronic Warfare Market is valued at USD 10.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 19.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2028. Electronic warfare (EW) encompasses military activities that utilize electromagnetic energy to exploit, deceive, or disrupt enemy forces. It focuses on manipulating the electromagnetic spectrum to gain a strategic advantage in warfare, targeting communication systems, radar, and electronic devices. Key drivers for EW include evolving geopolitical tensions, technological advancements, and the proliferation of sophisticated electronic threats.
Top Key Industry Players:
Leading players in the EW market include BAE Systems (UK), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Elbit Systems (UK) etc. These companies leverage expertise in sensor technology, signal processing, and cyber defense to develop advanced EW solutions tailored to meet military and government requirements.
Based on platform, the airborne segment is estimated to have the largest market share during the forecast period.
Based on the platform, the airborne segment will have the largest market share for the forecast period. This segment is further divided into, combat aircraft, transport aircraft, special mission aircraft, trainer aircraft, military aircraft, UAV. This dominance can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, advancements in technology allow for the miniaturization of EW systems, making them suitable for integration on various aircraft, from fighter jets to helicopters. Secondly, airborne platforms offer superior mobility and coverage compared to ground-based or naval systems, providing a wider range of operational flexibility. Additionally, the growing significance of airpower in modern warfare necessitates robust electronic defense capabilities for aircraft, further driving the demand for airborne EW systems. This trend is expected to continue as air defense systems become more sophisticated, making airborne EW systems a crucial tool for maintaining air superiority and successful mission execution.
Based on capability, the electronic support segment is estimated to have the largest market share from 2023 to 2028
Based on capability, the electronic support segment is expected to have the largest market share for the forecast period. The Electronic Warfare (EW) market is anticipated to witness the Electronic Support (ES) segment hold the dominant market share throughout the forecast period. This dominance stems from the crucial role ES plays in gathering battlefield intelligence.
Electronic support (ES) involves the collection of intelligence through the monitoring, interception, and analysis of enemy electronic emissions. This facet of electronic warfare entails the detection and identification of adversary radar signals, communication patterns, and other electronic signatures to acquire situational awareness and extract valuable information regarding adversary capabilities and intentions. ES systems passively collect, analyze, and identify electromagnetic signals emitted by enemy radar, communication networks, and other electronic devices. This vital intel provides critical insights into enemy activities, troop movements, and weapon deployments. Furthermore, the increasing complexity of the modern battlespace, with the proliferation of advanced weaponry and communication systems, necessitates comprehensive situational awareness. ES systems fulfill this need by providing real-time data on the electronic environment, enabling commanders to make informed decisions and gain a tactical advantage. This unwavering demand for superior intelligence gathering capabilities is expected to solidify ES's position as the leading segment within the EW market for the foreseeable future.
Based on product, the data jammers sub-segment is estimated to have the largest market share from 2023 to 2028
Based on the product, The jammers sub- segment within the electronic warfare equipment’s category is projected to capture the largest market share throughout the forecast period. This dominance is driven by several key factors. Jammers are set to dominate the electronic warfare market until 2028 due to their pivotal role in disrupting enemy communication and radar systems. Technological advancements have led to the development of more sophisticated and versatile jamming systems, capable of targeting a wide range of frequencies and waveforms. The miniaturization of electronic components has made jammers compact and portable, facilitating integration into various platforms. Heightened geopolitical tensions and the modernization of military forces globally are driving significant investments in electronic warfare, including jammers. Asymmetric warfare and the proliferation of non-state actors with access to advanced electronic systems further underscore the importance of robust electronic warfare capabilities. Overall, the combination of technological innovation, evolving threat landscapes, and geopolitical dynamics ensures the continued dominance of jammers in the electronic warfare market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
