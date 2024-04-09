Defatted Rice Bran Market is projected to reach the value of $ 912.07 Million by 2030
Global Defatted Rice Bran Market Research Report – Segmented by Nature (Organic and Conventional); By Application (Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Biofuel, Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals, and Others); and Region - Size, Share, G
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 09, 2024 ) According to the latest analysis by Virtue Market Research in 2023, The Defatted Rice Bran Market was valued at $741.60Million, and is projected to reach a market size of $912.07 Million by 2030. Over the forecast period of 2024-2030, market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3%.
In the bustling world of the Defatted Rice Bran Market, one of the long-term market drivers is the increasing demand for health-conscious food products. Consumers are becoming more aware of the nutritional benefits of defatted rice bran, which is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. The rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease has led to a growing interest in functional foods that can support overall health and well-being. As a result, there is a surge in the consumption of defatted rice bran-based products, including edible oil, dietary supplements, and animal feed.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Defatted Rice Bran Market. The disruption caused by the pandemic, including supply chain interruptions, labor shortages, and fluctuating demand, has posed challenges for market players. Despite these challenges, the pandemic has also highlighted the importance of maintaining a healthy diet and boosting immunity, leading to increased consumer interest in products like defatted rice bran that offer nutritional benefits.
In the short term, a key market driver for the Defatted Rice Bran Market is the growing demand for natural and organic food products. With increasing awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic additives and chemicals in food products, consumers are seeking out natural alternatives that are free from artificial ingredients. Defatted rice bran, being a natural by-product of rice milling, fits the bill perfectly. It is free from additives and preservatives and is considered a wholesome and nutritious food ingredient.
An opportunity that presents itself in the Defatted Rice Bran Market is the growing adoption of plant-based diets. As more consumers embrace vegetarianism, veganism, or flexitarianism for health, environmental, or ethical reasons, there is a rising demand for plant-based food alternatives. Defatted rice bran offers an excellent source of plant-based protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, making it a popular choice among health-conscious consumers looking to incorporate more plant-based foods into their diet.
One notable trend observed in the Defatted Rice Bran Market is the increasing use of defatted rice bran in the cosmetic and personal care industry. Defatted rice bran oil is valued for its moisturizing, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties, making it an ideal ingredient in skincare products such as lotions, creams, and serums. Additionally, the high content of vitamin E and other bioactive compounds in defatted rice bran oil makes it beneficial for promoting skin health and combating signs of aging. As consumers become more discerning about the ingredients in their personal care products, the demand for natural and sustainable alternatives like defatted rice bran oil is expected to rise.
In conclusion, the Defatted Rice Bran Market is driven by long-term factors such as increasing awareness of health benefits and short-term trends like the demand for natural and plant-based products. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought both challenges and opportunities for market players, highlighting the importance of resilience and adaptability in the face of adversity. With the growing emphasis on health and wellness, as well as sustainability and natural ingredients, the future looks bright for the Defatted Rice Bran Market.
Segmentation Analysis:
The Defatted Rice Bran Market segmentation includes:
By Nature: Organic, Conventional.
In the vibrant realm of the Defatted Rice Bran Market, the categorization by nature into organic and conventional segments plays a pivotal role. Within this classification, the largest segment is conventional defatted rice bran. Conventional products, which adhere to traditional farming practices and may involve the use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, have garnered a significant share of the market. Despite the growing popularity of organic products in recent years, conventional defatted rice bran continues to dominate the market due to its widespread availability and relatively lower cost.
Interestingly, the fastest-growing segment in the Defatted Rice Bran Market during the forecast period is also conventional defatted rice bran. This trend indicates that while there is increasing awareness about organic products and their perceived health benefits, the demand for conventional defatted rice bran remains robust. Factors such as affordability, accessibility, and familiarity contribute to the continued preference for conventional products among consumers, particularly in regions where organic options may be limited or expensive.
By Application: Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Biofuel, Others.
In the expansive realm of the Defatted Rice Bran Market, the classification by application into various segments holds significant importance. Among these segments, the largest is the Food & Beverage category. This segment encompasses a wide range of products, including cooking oil, snacks, cereals, and beverages, where defatted rice bran serves as a versatile ingredient. Its inclusion in food and beverage formulations adds nutritional value, texture, and flavor, making it a sought-after ingredient by manufacturers across the industry.
Conversely, the fastest-growing segment in the Defatted Rice Bran Market during the forecast period is Animal Feed. With the increasing focus on animal nutrition and the demand for high-quality feed ingredients, defatted rice bran has emerged as a valuable component in animal feed formulations. Rich in essential nutrients such as protein, fiber, and vitamins, defatted rice bran enhances the nutritional profile of animal feed, promoting better health and productivity among livestock and poultry.
Regional Analysis:
In analyzing the Defatted Rice Bran Market, a regional perspective sheds light on the distribution and growth dynamics across different geographical areas. Among the regions under consideration, Asia-Pacific emerges as the largest segment in this market. With countries like India, China, and Thailand being major producers and consumers of rice, the Asia-Pacific region holds a dominant position in the global defatted rice bran market. The widespread cultivation of rice in this region, coupled with the traditional culinary practices that incorporate rice bran, contributes to its prominence in the market.
Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is not only the largest but also the fastest-growing segment in the Defatted Rice Bran Market during the forecast period. This rapid growth can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of defatted rice bran, rising health consciousness among consumers, and the growing demand for natural and functional food ingredients. Additionally, the expanding food processing industry and the development of innovative products incorporating defatted rice bran further propel market growth in the region.
Latest Industry Developments:
• Diversification of Product Portfolio: Companies in the Defatted Rice Bran Market are increasingly focusing on diversifying their product portfolio to cater to evolving consumer preferences and market demands. This trend involves the development of innovative products and formulations, such as defatted rice bran-based snacks, beverages, and functional food ingredients. By offering a wide range of products, companies aim to capture a larger market share and strengthen their competitive position in the industry.
• Strategic Collaborations and Partnerships: Another trend observed in the market is the formation of strategic collaborations and partnerships among key players. These collaborations involve alliances with research institutions, universities, and food technology companies to drive product innovation, research and development initiatives, and market expansion strategies. By leveraging each other's expertise and resources, companies can accelerate product development, enhance market penetration, and gain a competitive edge in the market.
• Focus on Sustainability and Traceability: With increasing consumer awareness about environmental sustainability and food safety, companies in the Defatted Rice Bran Market are placing greater emphasis on sustainability and traceability throughout the supply chain. This trend involves adopting sustainable agricultural practices, ensuring responsible sourcing of raw materials, and implementing transparent supply chain management systems. By promoting sustainability and traceability, companies aim to build consumer trust, differentiate their products in the market, and enhance their market share by appealing to environmentally and socially conscious consumers.
