Global Hair Restoration Services Market is projected to reach the value of $22.1 Billion by 2030
Hair Restoration Services Market Research Report - Segmentation by Recipient Area (Scalp and Non-Scalp); By Procedure (Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), Follicular Unit Transplant (FUT)); By Therapy (Laser therapy, Stem cell therapy, Platelet-rich Plasma
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 09, 2024 ) According to the latest analysis by Virtue Market Research in 2023, the Global Hair Restoration Services Market was valued at $5.8 Billion, and is projected to reach a market size of $22.1 Billion by 2030. Over the forecast period of 2024-2030, market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2%.
The global hair restoration services market has been witnessing steady growth over the years, driven by various factors. One long-term market driver is the increasing prevalence of androgenetic alopecia, commonly known as male-pattern baldness, and other hair loss conditions. These conditions affect a large population worldwide, leading to a growing demand for hair restoration services.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the market. During the pandemic, many hair restoration clinics and centers were temporarily closed or operated at reduced capacity due to lockdowns and restrictions. This led to a decline in the number of procedures performed and revenue generated in the market. However, with the easing of restrictions and the rollout of vaccination programs, the market is expected to recover gradually.
In the short term, one of the market drivers is the increasing awareness about hair restoration treatments and their benefits. People are becoming more conscious about their appearance and are willing to invest in treatments to address hair loss issues. This growing awareness is driving the demand for hair restoration services.
An opportunity in the market is the development of innovative and technologically advanced hair restoration techniques. Advances in medical technology, such as robotic hair transplantation and stem cell therapy, have made hair restoration procedures more effective and less invasive. This has attracted more people to opt for these treatments, thereby boosting market growth.
One trend observed in the industry is the rising popularity of non-surgical hair restoration procedures. Non-surgical treatments, such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy and laser therapy, are gaining traction among consumers due to their effectiveness and minimal side effects. This trend is expected to continue as more people seek non-invasive solutions for their hair loss problems.
Overall, the global hair restoration services market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing prevalence of hair loss conditions, growing awareness about hair restoration treatments, and the development of innovative hair restoration techniques.
Segmentation Analysis:
The global Hair Restoration Services Market segmentation includes:
By Procedure: Follicular unit Extraction (FUE) , Follicular unit Transplant (FUT).
Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) holds the largest market share, around 70%. FUE involves taking individual hair follicles from the epidermis and relocating them to areas with thinning or no hair. FUE was the most utilized surgical procedure for hair transplantation in 2019.
FUE is also the fastest-growing segment due to its 100% survival rate and ability to produce more hair.
By Therapy: Lower-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT), Stem cell Hair Restoration , Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) , And other treatments.
Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP) holds the greatest market share, around 38%. PRP boosts graft production, decreases graft transaction, and promotes wound healing. PRP is expected to continue growing rapidly due to its effectiveness in hair regeneration.
By Receipt Area: Scalp, Non-scalp.
The Scalp segment is predicted to occupy the majority of the market share. It is expected to continue dominating due to the growing popularity of scalp treatment and the development of innovative products targeting this segment.
The Scalp segment is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment due to its target demographic and the increasing number of people opting for scalp treatments.
By End User:
End User: Hospitals, Clinics, And Other End Users.
The largest segment by end user in the hair restoration services market is clinics, which hold the biggest value share. Branded hair restoration service providers typically operate private clinics that are well-equipped to perform various procedures such as follicular unit extraction (FUE) and laser treatments. These clinics cater to a wide range of patients seeking hair restoration services, contributing significantly to the overall market share.
However, hospitals are expected to grow faster in the hair restoration services market, driven by advancements in technology and an increasing number of patients seeking hair restoration treatments in hospital settings.
Regional Analysis:
In terms of regions, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the hair restoration market in 2020, accounting for 27.0% of total revenue. This growth is attributed to technological advancements in the region and an increasing number of people opting for hair restoration procedures.
The Middle East and Africa region are expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the projection period, with a significant number of surgical hair transplant procedures being performed in the region. North America is also expected to hold a substantial share of the market, driven by a large target population base and the presence of technologically advanced clinics. These regional trends highlight the growing demand for hair restoration services globally, driven by factors such as technological advancements and increasing awareness about hair restoration treatments.
Latest Industry Developments:
Latest Industry Developments:
