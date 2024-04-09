Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market worth $6.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.0%
Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market by Product (Columns, Detectors, Syringes, Vials, Autosamplers, Pumps), Technology (Liquid Chromatography, Gas Chromatography), End User (Pharma-biotech, Petrochemical, Academia) - Global Forecast to 2027
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 09, 2024 ) The report "Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market by Product (Columns, Detectors, Syringes, Vials, Autosamplers, Pumps), Technology (Liquid Chromatography, Gas Chromatography), End User (Pharma-biotech, Petrochemical, Academia) - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2027 from USD 4.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2027. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing use of solutions in the food and agriculture sector, stringent guidelines for drug approval, and increasing demand for novel solutions in emerging markets.
Chromatography columns segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2022-2027
Based on the product type, chromatography accessories and consumables are segmented into Columns, Column Accessories and Consumables, Autosamplers, Autosampler Accessories and Consumables, Flow Management Accessories and Consumables, Chromatography Fittings and Tubing, Detectors, Mobile Phase Accessories and Consumables, Fraction Collectors, Pressure Regulators, and Other Chromatography Accessories and Consumables. The columns segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The detectors segment accounts for the second share in the chromatography accessories and consumables market.
Liquid chromatography segment accounted for the largest share of the chromatography accessories and consumables market, by Technology in 2021.
The liquid chromatography segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing use of analytical techniques in metabolic research and increasing demand for innovative solutions by the petroleum industry are driving the growth of the market for liquid chromatography.
The Asia Pacific market to register the highest growth in the market during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific chromatography accessories and consumables market is anticipated to register the highest growth over the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. Moreover, market players also focus on expanding their presence in the APAC analytical industry.
As of 2021, prominent players in the chromatography accessories and consumables market are Agilent Technologies (US), Water Corporation (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and PerkinElmer Inc (US).
