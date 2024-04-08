RNA Analysis Market worth $9.9 billion by 2028 , growing at a CAGR of 13.4%
RNA Analysis Market by Product (Reagents, Instruments, Software, Services), Technology (PCR, Sequencing, Microarrays, RNA Interference), Application (Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CROs), Region - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 08, 2024 ) The report "RNA Analysis Market by Product (Reagents, Instruments, Software, Services), Technology (PCR, Sequencing, Microarrays, RNA Interference), Application (Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CROs), Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to USD 9.9 billion by 2028 from USD 5.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 13.4% between 2023 and 2028.
The global RNA analysis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is driven by the growing R&D activities in the pharmaceutical industry, and growing government investments in the field of life science research. Moreover, the increasing research being undertaken with integrated omics studies contributes to the market.
The reagents/consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the product & service segment in the RNA analysis market in 2022.
Based on product & service, the RNA analysis market is segmented into reagents/consumables, instruments, software, and services. In 2022, the reagents/consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the RNA analysis market. The large share of this segment is fueled by the increasing demand for omics-based therapeutics, expanding research and development activities, and the availability of various RNA analysis reagents in the market.
The PCR segment accounted for the largest share of the technology segment in the RNA analysis market in 2022.
Based on technology, the RNA analysis market is segmented into PCR, sequencing, microarrays, and RNA interference. The PCR segment accounted for the largest share in the RNA analysis market in 2022. PCR is associated with several advantages, such as ease of operation, and short production cycles. These advantages support the growth of the PCR in the RNA analysis segment.
Asia Pacific is likely to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Based on the region The global RNA analysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest regional segment. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the RNA analysis market during the forecast period. The growth of the pharmaceuticals market in the region is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising disposable incomes, the growing focus on personalized medicine, and the increasing government support for genomics and proteomics.
The prominent players operating in the RNA analysis market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), and Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg).
