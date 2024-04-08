Global Microencapsulated butyric (MEB) Acid Market is projected to reach the value of $10.60 Billion by 2030
Microencapsulated butyric (MEB) Acid Market Research Report – Segmented By Type (Synthetic, Bio-Based); End-Use (Food and beverage, Pharmaceutical, Personal care, Paints and coatings, agriculture, others); and Region- Size, Share, Growth Analysis | Foreca
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 08, 2024 ) According to the latest analysis by Virtue Market Research in 2023, the Global Microencapsulated butyric (MEB) Acid Market was valued at $3.2 Billion, and is projected to reach a market size of $10.60 Billion by 2030. Over the forecast period of 2024-2030, market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.85%.
The Global Microencapsulated Butyric (MEB) Acid Market has been steadily growing over the long term, with one of its main drivers being the increasing demand for animal feed additives. MEB acid is commonly used as a feed additive in the livestock industry due to its beneficial effects on animal health and performance. It helps improve gut health, enhance nutrient absorption, and boost overall animal productivity. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the market for MEB acid has remained resilient. The pandemic initially disrupted supply chains and led to logistical challenges, impacting the production and distribution of MEB acid.
However, the essential nature of animal feed additives ensured that demand remained relatively stable during the pandemic. Moreover, the increased focus on animal health and nutrition during the pandemic has further fueled the demand for MEB acid, as farmers seek to enhance the resilience of their livestock against diseases.
In the short term, the Global Microencapsulated Butyric Acid Market is being driven by the growing trend towards natural and sustainable animal nutrition solutions. Consumers are increasingly demanding products that are free from synthetic additives and chemicals, leading to a surge in demand for natural alternatives such as MEB acid. This presents an opportunity for market players to capitalize on the growing demand for natural feed additives and expand their product offerings in this segment. Additionally, the trend towards precision livestock farming is also driving market growth. Precision livestock farming involves the use of technology and data analytics to monitor and optimize animal health and performance. MEB acid can play a crucial role in precision livestock farming by helping to maintain gut health and improve nutrient utilization in animals.
One trend observed in the Global Microencapsulated Butyric Acid Market is the increasing adoption of microencapsulation technology.
Microencapsulation involves enclosing active ingredients such as butyric acid within a protective shell, allowing for controlled release and targeted delivery of the active ingredient. This technology helps overcome the challenges associated with the pungent odor and taste of butyric acid, making it more palatable for animals and improving its efficacy. Market players are investing in research and development to further enhance the effectiveness of microencapsulated butyric acid and develop innovative formulations tailored to the specific needs of different animal species.
Overall, the Global Microencapsulated Butyric Acid Market is poised for growth, driven by the increasing demand for natural and sustainable animal nutrition solutions, the trend towards precision livestock farming, and the adoption of microencapsulation technology. Market players need to stay abreast of these trends and invest in innovation to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the evolving needs of the livestock industry.
Segmentation Analysis:
The global Microencapsulated butyric (MEB) Acid Market segmentation includes:
By Type: Synthetic, Bio-Based.
The largest segment in the Global Microencapsulated Butyric Acid Market by type is the bio-based segment, accounting for about 60% of the market share in 2021. This segment is estimated to continue growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth for bio-based butyric acid is driven by consumer preference for bio-based products. Bio-based butyric acid is produced from natural sources such as corn husk, sugar, and other natural sources, making it an environmentally friendly option. The easy availability of raw materials and their low cost are further aiding the market growth for the bio-based segment.
The fastest-growing segment in the Global Microencapsulated Butyric Acid Market by type is the synthetic segment. Synthetic butyric acid is developed through chemical synthesis, involving the oxidation of butyraldehyde obtained from propylene derived from crude oil. The synthetic segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for butyric acid in various industries.
By End-Use: Food and beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Personal care, Paints and coatings, agriculture, others.
In terms of end-use, the largest segment in the Global Microencapsulated Butyric Acid Market is the food and beverage segment, accounting for more than 35% of the market share in 2021. The segment is estimated to grow substantially during the forecast period, driven by the growing global population. Butyric acid is used as a food additive and flavoring agent in the food processing industry. The growing penetration of major food chain firms such as KFC and McDonald’s is also contributing to the market growth in this segment.
The fastest-growing segment in the Global Microencapsulated Butyric Acid Market by end-use is the pharmaceuticals and personal care segment. The growing consumer spending on beauty products and the increase in infectious diseases are driving the demand for butyric acid in the pharmaceutical and personal care industries.
Regional Analysis:
The largest region in the Global Microencapsulated Butyric Acid Market is North America, accounting for 38% of the market share in 2021. The rapid growth in the food and beverage sector in North America, coupled with the presence of well-developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada, is driving market growth in the region. Key food and beverage companies such as Nestle, Tyson Foods, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, and Starbucks Corporation are driving the demand for butyric acids in the region.
On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing segment in the Global Microencapsulated Butyric Acid Market. The region is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period (2021-2026) due to factors such as rapid population growth, an increasing number of working individuals, and rising income levels. Abundant bio-based raw material sources and the availability of labor further support the regional demand for butyric acids.
Latest Industry Developments:
1. Investment in Research and Development: Companies in the Microencapsulated Butyric Acid Market are increasingly investing in research and development to develop innovative products and formulations. This trend is driven by the growing demand for natural and sustainable animal nutrition solutions. Recent developments in microencapsulation technology have allowed companies to enhance the effectiveness of butyric acid and develop new formulations tailored to the specific needs of different animal species. Collaborations and partnerships with research institutions and universities are also being formed to accelerate product development and innovation.
2. Expansion of Product Portfolio: Another trend observed in the market is the expansion of product portfolios to cater to a wider range of industries and applications. Companies are developing new formulations of microencapsulated butyric acid for use in food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, paints and coatings, agriculture, and other industries. Collaborations and partnerships with companies in these industries are being formed to expand market reach and increase sales.
3. Focus on Sustainability and Green Practices: Companies in the Microencapsulated Butyric Acid Market are increasingly focusing on sustainability and green practices to enhance their market share. This trend is driven by consumer demand for eco-friendly products and the need to comply with stringent environmental regulations. Companies are investing in sustainable manufacturing processes and seeking certifications for their environmentally friendly practices. Collaborations and partnerships with suppliers of bio-based raw materials are also being formed to ensure a sustainable and secure supply chain.
