Amniotic Products Market worth $1,289 million by 2028 , growing at a CAGR of 7.4%
Amniotic Products Market Size by Type (Cryopreserved Amniotic Membranes, Dehydrated Amniotic Membranes), Application (Wound Care, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics), End User (Hospital & Ambulatory Surgical Centers) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 05, 2024 ) The report "Amniotic Products Market by Type (Cryopreserved Amniotic Membranes, Dehydrated Amniotic Membranes), Application (Wound Care, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics), End User (Hospital & Ambulatory Surgical Centers) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 1,289 million by 2028 from USD 900 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.
The growth of this market is majorly driven by rising awareness programs for wound care treatment and management and venture capital investments and government funding. However, competition from alternative therapies may challenge the growth of this market.
UK in European amniotic products market to witness the highest shares during the forecast period.
The Europe amniotic products market is segmented into Germany, France, the UK, and the Rest of Europe. UK is projected to occupy the highest share during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of this market are the high prevalence of diabetes and venous ulcers in the UK, increasing R&D activities, strategic developments by key players, and the growing geriatric population.
Hospitals, & Ambulatory Surgical Centers in End user’ amniotic products market to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Based on the end user, the amniotic products market is segmented into Hospitals, & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Other End Users. The Hospitals, & Ambulatory Surgical Centers registered the highest CAGR, increasing hospital admissions due to chronic wounds (such as pressure and diabetic foot & venous leg ulcers) and the rising incidence of hospital-acquired pressure ulcers are key drivers for the growth of this end-user segment.
China dominates the Asia Pacific amniotic products market.
The APAC amniotic products market is segmented into Japan, China, and Rest of Apac. In 2022, China accounted for the largest share of the Asian amniotic products market. The large share of China can be attributed to the economic growth in the country, rising incidence of diabetes, significantly high cases of road accidents, increasing disposable income of the middle-class population, growth in the geriatric population, and favourable government support.
The significant players in the amniotic products market are mimedx (US), Smith+Nephew (UK), Organogenesis Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Stryker (US), APPLIED BIOLOGICS. (US), Celularity Inc. (US), Corza Ophthalmology (US), Lucina BioSciences (US), and Next Biosciences. (South Africa).
