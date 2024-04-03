Predictive Maintenance Market Size: 2024 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share To 2030
The driving factors for the predictive maintenance market include the widespread adoption of emerging technologies like IoT sensors and data analytics, enabling real-time monitoring of equipment health.
The global Predictive Maintenance Market size is estimated to grow from USD 10.6 billion in 2024 to USD 47.8 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 35.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The driving factors for the predictive maintenance market include the widespread adoption of emerging technologies like IoT sensors and data analytics, enabling real-time monitoring of equipment health.
Predictive Maintenance Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Advent of ML and AI.
encouraging predictive maintenance vendors and service providers to adopt digitized systems for in-store activities
Restraints:
Lack of skilled workforce.
Opportunities:
Enhanced asset management is increasingly essential across diverse industries.
Real-time condition monitoring to assist in taking rapid actions
List of Key Players in Predictive Maintenance Market:
IBM (US)
ABB (Switzerland)
Schneider Electric (France)
AWS (US)
Google (US)
Microsoft (US)
Hitachi (Japan)
SAP (Germany)
SAS Institute (US)
Software AG (Germany)
The integration of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms allows for predictive analysis of potential failures, reducing downtime and optimizing asset performance. Organizations are increasingly focused on cost savings and operational efficiency, driving the need for proactive maintenance strategies to minimize unplanned downtime and maximize productivity. Additionally, regulatory requirements and the shift towards predictive analytics-driven decision-making further contribute to the growth of the predictive maintenance market.
By component, the services segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period.
The services segment plays a crucial role in the predictive maintenance market, serving as a core component essential for the efficient operation of software solutions. Many companies are turning to intelligent devices, robust AI systems, and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions to monitor the health and productivity of critical equipment, aiming to minimize costly production shutdowns. Remote monitoring of machinery and equipment has become a significant priority for organizations grappling with challenges in detecting machinery failures. The adoption of predictive maintenance services, including IoT, has become imperative to mitigate the risks and failures of machines across various industries. Within the services segment, managed and professional services are considered vital for enhancing overall process efficiency.
By Technique, Vibration Analysis is expected to hold the largest market size for the year 2024.
Vibration analysis is a crucial technique employed primarily for high-speed rotating equipment in predictive maintenance strategies. It enables technicians to monitor the vibrations of machines using handheld analyzers or real-time sensors integrated into the equipment itself. Machines operating optimally exhibit specific vibration patterns, which can be compared against known standards. However, as components like bearings and shafts wear down or develop faults, they generate distinct vibration patterns, signaling potential issues. By continuously monitoring equipment vibrations, trained technicians can identify deviations from normal patterns and diagnose problems early on. The range of issues detectable through vibration analysis is extensive and includes misalignment, bent shafts, unbalanced components, loose mechanical parts, and motor irregularities.
By Vertical, Automotive & Transportation is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
As automotive technology progresses rapidly, traditional fault detection methods are inadequate for ensuring vehicle smoothness. However, modern automobiles are equipped with various sensors, instruments, and cameras that generate diverse data. Leveraging this data, past service records, and employing AI and ML, predictive maintenance in the automotive & transportation sector emerges as a powerful solution to enhance vehicle performance and minimize downtime. The surge in intelligent technologies has spurred predictive maintenance investments in transportation, particularly accelerated by the Covid-19 crisis, where consumer preferences shifted towards individual mobility due to health and safety concerns, leading to an increased demand for cars. This demand surge, coupled with slowed new vehicle production, is driving the resurgence of the used car market. Predictive maintenance plays a crucial role in reducing the lifespan of used cars and preventing unexpected downtimes. Solutions like IBM's monitoring for connected vehicles and collaborations between automakers and tech companies like Ford, CARUSO, and HIGH MOBILITY showcase the industry's commitment to leveraging predictive maintenance for improved operations and customer services.
Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Middle East & Africa (MEA) lacks technological development as well as primary business growth in many verticals. Slow economic growth and geopolitical conditions are the major hurdles to the growth of the predictive maintenance market in the region. Moreover, it generates the majority of the revenues from natural resources. The government policy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is supportive of the industry with the vision to be one of the most technologically advanced nations by 2022. The proliferation of telecom and IT-enabled industry in the African countries is steering the growth of AI-based IoT companies in the region. The major reasons that are said to influence the growth of the predictive maintenance market in the region are the increasing investments in data center infrastructures and the growing number of high-growth start-ups. Only a few countries, such as the UAE, Israel, and Qatar, across the region, are advancing in this market at an economical pace. The UAE, Israel, and Qatar have demonstrated a strong commitment toward the development and implementation of AI and IoT technologies.
The major predictive maintenance hardware, solution and service providers include IBM (US), ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), AWS (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Hitachi (Japan), SAP (Germany), SAS Institute (US), Software AG (Germany), TIBCO Software (US), Altair (US), Oracle (US), Splunk (US), C3.ai (US), Emerson (US), GE (US), Honeywell (US), Siemens (Germany), PTC (US), Dingo (Australia), Uptake (US), Samotics (Netherlands), WaveScan (Singapore), Quadrical Ai (Canada), UpKeep (US), Limble (US), SenseGrow (US), Presage Insights (India), Falcon Labs (India). These companies have used both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the predictive maintenance market.
