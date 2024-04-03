Decision Intelligence Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - -2030
Key Companies Covered in Decision Intelligence Market are IBM(US), Oracle (US), Google (US), Intel (US), Microsoft (US), TCS(INDIA), DOMO(US), Board International (Switzerland), Provenir (New Jersey), Pyramid Analytics (Netherlands), 4CAST(Israel).
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 03, 2024 ) According to a research report "Decision Intelligence Market by Offering (Platforms, Solutions (Integrated & Standalone), Services), Type (Decision Automation, Decision Augmentation, Decision Support System (DSS)), Business Function, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" published by MarketsandMarkets, the market for decision intelligence is estimated to grow from USD 13.3 billion in 2024 to USD 50.1 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period. Several trends fuel the global spread of Design Intelligence (DI). Increasingly affordable computing power allows complex AI models to run efficiently. Businesses see the value of data-driven insights for improving products, operations, and marketing. A growing talent pool of data scientists and engineers is building the necessary tools and infrastructure. Governments are recognizing the potential of DI for economic growth and are investing in research and development. These trends make DI more accessible and valuable, leading to its global adoption.
By offering the services segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period.
In the decision intelligence market, the highest CAGR of services is fueled by complex decision-making processes, AI and machine learning advancements, real-time insights demand, big data analytics integration, business process optimization, cloud-based solutions adoption, data-driven culture, and diverse industry adoption. These trends reflect a global shift towards leveraging data for competitive advantage, driving a continuous need for sophisticated decision intelligence services across sectors. As businesses prioritize agility and informed decision-making, the decision intelligence market is expected to sustain significant growth, supported by evolving technologies and a growing emphasis on data-centric strategies.
By Type, Decision Automation is expected to hold the largest market size for the year 2024.
Decision automation contributes to cost savings and operational efficiencies by reducing manual intervention, minimizing errors, and optimizing resource allocation based on data-driven insights. This aligns with business objectives focused on improving productivity and profitability while maintaining accuracy and consistency in decision-making. Moreover, advancements in cloud computing facilitate the scalability, flexibility, and accessibility of decision automation solutions, making them more attractive to organizations of all sizes and industries. As businesses strive to stay competitive in a data-driven landscape, the growth of decision automation in the decision intelligence market is expected to continue as a strategic investment in enhancing agility, efficiency, and competitive advantage.
By Vertical, Retail & eCommerce is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The retail and e-commerce sector is experiencing a surge in the adoption of decision intelligence (DI) due to a confluence of factors. The exponential growth of e-commerce has resulted in vast repositories of customer data. While rich in potential insights, this data surge presents a challenge for traditional business intelligence (BI) tools. Here, DI leverages machine learning (ML) and advanced analytics to transform this data into actionable insights. Retailers can utilize DI for real-time personalization, optimizing product recommendations and marketing campaigns. Additionally, DI empowers data-driven inventory management, minimizing stockouts and maximizing efficiency. Furthermore, DI can bolster fraud prevention efforts and optimize supply chain logistics. In a competitive digital landscape, retailers increasingly recognize DI as a strategic imperative for enhancing customer experience, boosting operational efficiency, and gaining a competitive edge.
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is experiencing rapid growth in the decision intelligence market, boasting the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). This surge is primarily attributed to rising demand for data-driven decision-making solutions, expanding digital transformation initiatives across industries, and a burgeoning startup ecosystem focusing on analytics and insights. Moreover, the region's favorable regulatory environment, growing investments in big data analytics, and the integration of advanced technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) further propel APAC's dominance in decision intelligence market growth.
The major decision intelligence solution and service providers include IBM(US), Oracle (US), Google (US), Intel (US), Microsoft (US), TCS(INDIA), DOMO(US), Board International (Switzerland), Provenir (New Jersey), Pyramid Analytics (Netherlands), 4CAST(Israel), H20.ai(CA), Remi.AI (Australia), Quantellia (US), Peak.AI (UK), DIWO(US), Cerebra (US), Clarifai (US), FLYR LABS(US), Metaphacts (Germany), Systems Technology Group (US),paretos(Germany), Course5i(US), Telius (US), Evolution Analytics (US), HyperFinity (UK), Aera Technology (US), Quantexa (UK), Urbint(US), PlanningForce(Belgium), EY(UK). These companies have used both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the decision intelligence market.
