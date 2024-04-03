Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market worth $16.5 billion by 2028
Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market by Product (Fully-automated and PoC Analyzers, Reagents), Test Type (Basic Metabolic, Liver, Renal, Lipid, Thyroid Function), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Laboratories, Research) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 03, 2024 ) The report "Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market by Product (Fully-automated and PoC Analyzers, Reagents), Test Type (Basic Metabolic, Liver, Renal, Lipid, Thyroid Function), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Laboratories, Research) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028", size is projected to reach USD 16.5 billion by 2028 from USD 13.0 billion in 2023, at a 4.9% CAGR.
The clinical chemistry analyzers market is witnessing growth due to several factors, including the rise in the elderly population and the higher occurrence of chronic and lifestyle diseases. The increasing adoption of point-of-care testing devices and the growing demand for laboratory automation are also contributing to this growth. Additionally, emerging economies like China and Japan are offering profitable prospects for companies involved in the clinical chemistry analyzers market.
Reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the clinical chemistry analyzers market, by product segment, in 2022
The clinical chemistry analyzers market is categorized into reagents, analyzers, and other products based on the product type. In 2022, the reagents segment held the largest market share in the clinical chemistry analyzers market. The primary driver for the growth of this segment is the consistent and high demand for reagents, which surpasses the demand for analyzers.
Lipid profile tests segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
Segmented by test type, the clinical chemistry analyzers market includes basic metabolic panels, electrolyte panels, liver panels, lipid profiles, renal profiles, thyroid function panels, and specialty chemical tests. In 2022, the lipid profile tests segment exhibited the highest growth rate in the market. This growth can be attributed to the rapid increase in obesity rates and the rising prevalence of diseases associated with obesity.
The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the clinical chemistry analyzers market, by end user segment, in 2022
The clinical chemistry analyzers market is divided into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, research laboratories and institutes, and other end users based on end-users. In 2022, hospitals and clinics held the largest market share in the clinical chemistry analyzers market. The growth of this segment is primarily driven by factors such as the rising global incidence of diseases and disorders, the growing adoption of analyzers in healthcare settings, and continuous technological advancements.
North America is the largest regional market for clinical chemistry analyzers market
The clinical chemistry analyzers market is categorized into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America held the largest market share in the clinical chemistry analyzers market. The dominant position of this region can be attributed to various factors, including the growing geriatric population, rising incidence of chronic and lifestyle diseases, favorable government initiatives, increased healthcare expenditure, improved healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of technologically advanced instruments.
The major players operating in this market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), HORIBA Ltd. (Japan), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), HITACHI (Japan), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US), ELITech Group (France), Mindray Medical International Ltd. (China), BIOBASE Group (China), SFRI Medical Diagnostics (France), Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK), Medica Corporation (US), Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), Erba Mannheim (UK), Genrui Biotech Inc. (China), DIRUI Industrial Co. Ltd. (China), Teco Diagnostics (US), Balio Diagnostics (France), Snibe Co. Ltd. (China), and AMS Alliance (Italy).
