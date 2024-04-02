Craft Beer Market is projected to reach the value of USD $568.47 billion by 2030
Global Craft Beer Market Research Report – Segmentation By Type (Ale, Lager, Pilsner, and Others); By Distribution Channel (On-Trade and Off-Trade); By Ingredients (Malt, Yeast, Enzymes, Hops and Others); Region – Size, Share, Growth Analysis | Forecast (
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 02, 2024 ) According to the latest analysis by Virtue Market Research, Craft Beer Market was valued at USD $270.38 billion and is projected to reach a market size of USD $568.47 billion by the end of 2030. Over the forecast period of 2024-2030, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2%.
Market Segmentation:
By Type: Ale, Lager, Pilsner, Others
Within the type segmentation, the largest subsegment in the craft beer market is identified in Ale. This category encompasses a wide range of beer styles, including pale ales, IPAs, stouts, and porters, contributing to its dominance in the market. Conversely, the fastest-growing subsegment within this category is Lager. With its crisp and clean flavor profile, lager beer has gained popularity among consumers, driving rapid growth in this segment.
By Distribution Channel: On-Trade, Off-Trade
Among distribution channels, the largest market segment for craft beer is observed in Off-Trade. Off-Trade refers to retail sales channels such as supermarkets, liquor stores, and online platforms where consumers purchase craft beer for consumption at home. Conversely, the fastest-growing segment within this category is On-Trade. On-Trade encompasses sales channels such as bars, restaurants, and breweries where consumers enjoy craft beer on-premise, experiencing the ambiance and social atmosphere of drinking establishments.
By Ingredients: Malt, Yeast, Enzymes, Hops, Others
Within the ingredients segmentation, the largest subsegment in the craft beer market is identified in Hops. Hops are essential ingredients in brewing beer, imparting bitterness, aroma, and flavor to the final product. Due to their critical role in beer production, hops dominate this segment of the market. Conversely, the fastest-growing subsegment within this category is Yeast. Yeast plays a crucial role in fermentation, converting sugars into alcohol and carbon dioxide during the brewing process. Recent innovations and developments in yeast strains have led to increased interest and growth in this segment as brewers experiment with new flavors and styles of craft beer.
Regional Analysis:
The largest region in the craft beer market is identified in North America. With a vibrant craft beer culture, a large number of breweries, and a strong consumer demand for locally brewed beers, North America holds a prominent position in the global craft beer market. Conversely, the fastest-growing region is observed in Asia Pacific. While craft beer consumption in Asia Pacific historically lagged behind other regions, changing consumer preferences, increasing urbanization, and a growing appreciation for craft beer have fueled rapid growth in this region. As a result, Asia Pacific emerges as a dynamic and rapidly expanding market for craft beer, presenting significant opportunities for breweries and investors alike.
Latest Industry Developments:
• One prominent trend among craft beer companies is the emphasis on innovation. Breweries are constantly experimenting with new ingredients, brewing techniques, and flavor profiles to create unique and compelling products that stand out in a crowded market. Recent collaborations with local farms, artisanal producers, and specialty suppliers have enabled breweries to source high-quality, locally-sourced ingredients, enhancing the authenticity and appeal of their craft beers. Additionally, partnerships with other breweries and industry players have facilitated knowledge sharing, idea generation, and collective innovation, driving continuous product development and differentiation in the market.
• Another key strategy adopted by craft beer companies is the expansion of distribution channels. Recognizing the importance of accessibility and convenience, breweries are diversifying their distribution networks to reach a broader audience of consumers. In addition to traditional channels such as bars, restaurants, and liquor stores, breweries are leveraging e-commerce platforms, online marketplaces, and direct-to-consumer sales channels to tap into new markets and customer segments. Collaborations with logistics partners, fulfillment centers, and delivery services have facilitated efficient order fulfillment and shipping, enabling breweries to meet the growing demand for craft beer across various channels and geographies.
• Craft beer companies are increasingly focusing on enhancing their brand visibility and building strong connections with consumers. Through strategic marketing initiatives, breweries are leveraging social media platforms, influencer partnerships, and experiential marketing events to engage with customers and create memorable brand experiences. Collaborations with local artists, musicians, and cultural influencers have helped breweries foster a sense of community and authenticity, resonating with consumers who value authenticity and local culture. By investing in brand-building activities and storytelling, craft beer companies are strengthening brand loyalty and driving repeat purchases, ultimately enhancing their market share in the competitive craft beer landscape.
