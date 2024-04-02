Field Service Management Market 2028 Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Applications and Key Manufacturers
This research report categorizes the Field Service Management Market to forecast revenue and analyze trends by Offering, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, and Vertical
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 02, 2024 ) Field Service Management Market Size / Numbers
According to a research report "Field Service Management Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical (Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Construction & Real Estate) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the Field Service Management Market is expected to grow from USD 4.0 billion in 2023 to USD 7.3 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.8% during the forecast period. The growing manufacturing sector and expanding services industries boost the field service management market growth during the forecast period.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Field Service Management Market”
268 - Tables
57 - Figures
283 - Pages
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=209977425
By offering, the solutions segment will hold a larger market size during the forecast period.
Field Service Management (FSM) solutions are comprehensive software platforms designed to optimize and streamline the management of field service operations. These solutions comprise various functionalities, including scheduling, dispatching, route optimization, technician management, inventory management, work order management, customer management, and reporting and analytics. FSM solutions empower organizations across various industries, such as utilities, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail, to efficiently manage their field service workforce, resources, and activities. One of the critical features of FSM solutions is advanced scheduling capabilities, which enable organizations to assign tasks to field technicians based on factors such as technician skills, availability, location, and priority. Dispatching functionalities further enhance operational efficiency by facilitating the real-time assignment of tasks to technicians, considering factors such as current location, traffic conditions, and urgency. Route optimization algorithms help minimize travel time and fuel costs by determining the most efficient routes for technicians to follow between service locations. AI-powered algorithms analyze a vast amount of data collected from various sources, including historical service data, technician performance metrics, and real-time environmental factors, to generate actionable insights and predictive analytics. These insights enable organizations to anticipate equipment failures, schedule proactive maintenance, and optimize resource allocation, ultimately improving service quality and reducing downtime.
Additionally, the proliferation of mobile devices and applications empowers field technicians with real-time access to critical information, job assignments, customer data, and collaboration tools while on the field. As per the ReachOut survey for 2020, the integration of mobility and artificial intelligence (AI) results in a 30% to 40% enhancement in the productivity of field service technicians. Thus, FSM solutions empower organizations to overcome challenges, capitalize on opportunities, and achieve excellence in field service delivery.
By vertical, the manufacturing segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.
The use of field service management in the manufacturing sector is extensive. Field service management is critical in ensuring the efficient operation of manufacturing processes by managing and maintaining equipment, providing timely repairs and maintenance, and optimizing resource allocation. Key priorities include minimizing downtime, improving asset performance, and enhancing overall operational efficiency to meet production targets and maintain competitiveness in the market. Advanced field service management solutions tailored to the unique needs of the manufacturing industry offer capabilities such as predictive maintenance, remote monitoring, and real-time data analytics to streamline operations and drive business growth. FSM solutions are employed for work order management, scheduling, dispatch and route optimization, customer management, inventory management, service contract management, reporting & analytics, with benefits such as, but not limited to, enhanced productivity, reduced downtime, and improved customer satisfaction.
Make an Enquiry @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=209977425
By Region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
FSM emerges as a critical enabler of operational efficiency and business resilience in Asia. The demand for FSM solutions is rising with the region's burgeoning SME sector, including significant players in emerging markets such as India, China, and Japan. Key vendors like Salesforce, Microsoft, IFS, Trimble, and Oracle are in charge of providing innovative FSM solutions tailored to the unique needs of businesses in this diverse market. Companies like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Zinier have launched digital solutions to help field service organizations adapt quickly to unexpected disruptions, further underlining the importance of FSM in navigating the challenges of today's business environment. Major players offering FSM solutions in the region include Oracle, Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceMax, IFS, and SAP SE.
Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the Field Service Management Market are – Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (US), IFS (Sweden), ServiceMax (US), Salesforce (US), Infor (US), Trimble (US), Comarch (Poland), ServicePower (US), ServiceNow (US), OverIT (Italy), FieldAware (US), Zinier (US), Accruent (US), Praxedo (France), FieldEZ (India), FieldEdge (US), Jobber (Canada), ServiceTitian (US), Kickserv (US), MHelpesk (US), Skedulo (US), Service Fusion (US), Husky Intelligence (UK), Field Pulse (US), Workiz (US), and Nomadia (France).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/field-service-management.asp
According to a research report "Field Service Management Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical (Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Construction & Real Estate) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the Field Service Management Market is expected to grow from USD 4.0 billion in 2023 to USD 7.3 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.8% during the forecast period. The growing manufacturing sector and expanding services industries boost the field service management market growth during the forecast period.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Field Service Management Market”
268 - Tables
57 - Figures
283 - Pages
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=209977425
By offering, the solutions segment will hold a larger market size during the forecast period.
Field Service Management (FSM) solutions are comprehensive software platforms designed to optimize and streamline the management of field service operations. These solutions comprise various functionalities, including scheduling, dispatching, route optimization, technician management, inventory management, work order management, customer management, and reporting and analytics. FSM solutions empower organizations across various industries, such as utilities, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail, to efficiently manage their field service workforce, resources, and activities. One of the critical features of FSM solutions is advanced scheduling capabilities, which enable organizations to assign tasks to field technicians based on factors such as technician skills, availability, location, and priority. Dispatching functionalities further enhance operational efficiency by facilitating the real-time assignment of tasks to technicians, considering factors such as current location, traffic conditions, and urgency. Route optimization algorithms help minimize travel time and fuel costs by determining the most efficient routes for technicians to follow between service locations. AI-powered algorithms analyze a vast amount of data collected from various sources, including historical service data, technician performance metrics, and real-time environmental factors, to generate actionable insights and predictive analytics. These insights enable organizations to anticipate equipment failures, schedule proactive maintenance, and optimize resource allocation, ultimately improving service quality and reducing downtime.
Additionally, the proliferation of mobile devices and applications empowers field technicians with real-time access to critical information, job assignments, customer data, and collaboration tools while on the field. As per the ReachOut survey for 2020, the integration of mobility and artificial intelligence (AI) results in a 30% to 40% enhancement in the productivity of field service technicians. Thus, FSM solutions empower organizations to overcome challenges, capitalize on opportunities, and achieve excellence in field service delivery.
By vertical, the manufacturing segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.
The use of field service management in the manufacturing sector is extensive. Field service management is critical in ensuring the efficient operation of manufacturing processes by managing and maintaining equipment, providing timely repairs and maintenance, and optimizing resource allocation. Key priorities include minimizing downtime, improving asset performance, and enhancing overall operational efficiency to meet production targets and maintain competitiveness in the market. Advanced field service management solutions tailored to the unique needs of the manufacturing industry offer capabilities such as predictive maintenance, remote monitoring, and real-time data analytics to streamline operations and drive business growth. FSM solutions are employed for work order management, scheduling, dispatch and route optimization, customer management, inventory management, service contract management, reporting & analytics, with benefits such as, but not limited to, enhanced productivity, reduced downtime, and improved customer satisfaction.
Make an Enquiry @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=209977425
By Region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
FSM emerges as a critical enabler of operational efficiency and business resilience in Asia. The demand for FSM solutions is rising with the region's burgeoning SME sector, including significant players in emerging markets such as India, China, and Japan. Key vendors like Salesforce, Microsoft, IFS, Trimble, and Oracle are in charge of providing innovative FSM solutions tailored to the unique needs of businesses in this diverse market. Companies like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Zinier have launched digital solutions to help field service organizations adapt quickly to unexpected disruptions, further underlining the importance of FSM in navigating the challenges of today's business environment. Major players offering FSM solutions in the region include Oracle, Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceMax, IFS, and SAP SE.
Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the Field Service Management Market are – Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (US), IFS (Sweden), ServiceMax (US), Salesforce (US), Infor (US), Trimble (US), Comarch (Poland), ServicePower (US), ServiceNow (US), OverIT (Italy), FieldAware (US), Zinier (US), Accruent (US), Praxedo (France), FieldEZ (India), FieldEdge (US), Jobber (Canada), ServiceTitian (US), Kickserv (US), MHelpesk (US), Skedulo (US), Service Fusion (US), Husky Intelligence (UK), Field Pulse (US), Workiz (US), and Nomadia (France).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/field-service-management.asp
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results