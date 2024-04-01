Legionella Testing Market is expected to reach USD 612.54 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.7 percent
The Legionella Testing Market size was valued at USD 314.61 Million in 2023 and the total Legionella Testing Revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 612.54 Million by 2030.
Legionella Testing Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The research methodology involves primary data collection through surveys and interviews with manufacturers and end-users, complemented by secondary sources such as industry publications and market reports. The Legionella Testing Market Report investigates the Legionella Testing industry, with a focus on market scope, trends, and key participants. Market segmentation and performance analysis are utilized to provide insights into the Legionella Testing market.
Legionella Testing Market Dynamics
With the growing incidence of watery diseases and enhanced public concern related to the amorality of Legionella bacteria, the market experienced a great boost for Legionella testing. The increasing rates of Legionnaire’s disease, Pontiac fever, and cases of pneumonia make it difficult to handle given the aging global population. This puts the elderly at a greater risk of developing respiratory infections.
Legionella Testing Market Regional Analysis
North America dominated the Legionella Testing Market with the highest share above 35% in the year 2023. Stringent laws and policies are the reasons that have been put in place in North America for the prevention and control of Legionella in several industries, including manufacturing, hospitality, and healthcare.
Legionella Testing Market Segmentation
By Test Type
Culture Media
Urine Antigen Testing
Polymerase Chain Reaction
Serology
Direct Fluorescent Antibody
By Application
Water Testing
IVD Testing
By End User
Hospitals & Clinics
Environmental Testing
Diagnostic Labs
Water Treatment Industries
Legionella Testing’s Key Players include
Quidel Corporation
Abbott (Alere)
Merck KGaA
IDEXX Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Get a Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/228914
Get a Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/228914
Get a Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/228914
