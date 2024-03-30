Malaysia's Oncology Drugs Market is expected to reach USD 429.80 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.5 percent
The Malaysia Oncology Drugs Market size was valued at USD 328.78 Million in 2023 and the total Malaysia Oncology Drugs revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 429.80 Million.
Malaysia Oncology Drugs Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The research methodology employed for this report follows a rigorous and systematic approach to gather and analyze data. The report explores various aspects of the Malaysia Oncology Drugs Market, encompassing market size, key players, and growth drivers. It analyzes market constraints and challenges, taking into account factors such as regulatory considerations, pricing pressures, and the competitive landscape.
Malaysia Oncology Drugs Market Dynamics
Malaysia faces an increasing occurrence of various types of cancer, necessitating a heightened demand for advanced therapeutic interventions. Shifting lifestyle patterns and an increase in the aging population have increased the demand for the market. The shift in demographics joined with the rising awareness and diagnosis rates, creates opportunities for pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers.
Malaysia Oncology Drugs Market Segment Analysis
The Hospital Pharmacies segment held the largest market share in the year 2023. The demand for the market is rising due to increasing direct access to patients, bulk purchasing factors, etc. have been expected to be the major factors for driving the segment growth.
Malaysia Oncology Drugs Market Segmentation
By Drug class
Cytotoxic drugs
Targeted drugs
Hormonal drugs
By Therapy
Chemotherapy
Targeted therapy
Immunotherapy
By Indication
Lung cancer
Stomach cancer
Breast cancer
Prostate cancer
By Dosage form
Solid
Liquid
Injectable
By Distribution channel
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Malaysia Oncology Drug’s Key Players include
Pharmaniaga Berhad (MYS)
Kotra Pharma (MYS)
Duopharma Biotech (MYS)
Biocon Sdn Bhd (MYS)
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
