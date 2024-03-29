Strategic Vision: MarketsandMarkets™ Predicts Cross-linked Polyethylene (PEX) Market Trajectory 2024-2031
The cross-linked polyethylene (PEX) market is projected to grow from USD 7.6 billion in 2023 to USD 11.0 billion by 2028, recording a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 29, 2024 ) The report "PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) Market by Type (HDPE, LDPE), Technology (PEXa, PEXb, PEXc), End-use Industry (Wires & Cables, Plumbing, Automotive), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to grow from USD 7.6 billion in 2023 to USD 11.0 billion by 2028, recording a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.
Browse in-depth TOC on "PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) Market”
344 - Market Data Tables
46 - Figures
319 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=257558278
HDPE segment is estimated to dominate the overall cross-link polyethylene (PEX) market.
HDPE is expected to be the largest type of cross-link polyethylene (PEX)used globally in terms of both value and volume. Cross-linked HDPE is commonly employed in plumbing for pipes and tubing due to its exceptional blend of qualities, rendering it a preferred material for a wide array of applications across multiple industries. HDPE pipes find extensive use in various applications, including the establishment of water and gas transportation pipelines, owing to their advantages of rapid installation, flexibility, lightweight design, and cost-effectiveness. Additionally, in the agricultural sector, HDPE pipes are frequently utilized for liquid transfer purposes. Their inherent characteristics render them well-suited for deployment in construction and industrial settings as well.
Wires & Cables is the largest market for cross-link polyethylene (PEX) by end-use industry.
Cross-link polyethylene (PEX) is known for its exceptional resistance to flames and heat deformation, making it an ideal choice for applications involving wires and cables. The process of cross-linking enhances the dielectric properties of polyethylene, providing durability against flow and permanent deformation even at temperatures beyond its softening point. The increasing expansion of electrical and communication transmission and distribution networks in developing nations is a significant driver of the PEX market. Additionally, the automotive sector is experiencing rapid growth in the utilization of cross-link polyethylene (PEX), particularly in the production of automotive cables and wires made from cross-linked low-density polyethylene (LDPE).
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=257558278
Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest cross-link polyethylene (PEX) market.
The cross-link polyethylene (PEX) market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2023 and 2028. Asia Pacific leads the global PEX market in terms of value and volume The rising demand for PEX (cross-linked polyethylene) in plumbing, wires and cables, and automotive applications in China, Japan, and Australia is fueled by factors such as urbanization, infrastructure development, and economic growth in the region. cross-link polyethylene (PEX) is preferred for plumbing due to its flexibility and durability, while its use as an insulation material in wires and cables meets the growing demand in various industries. Additionally, cross-link polyethylene (PEX) tubing finds applications in the automotive sector for its lightweight and robust qualities. Government investments in green energy, including solar power plants and windmill-powered plants, are boosting demand for cross-link polyethylene (PEX)in wiring and cabling infrastructure. These combined factors are driving the growth of the cross-link polyethylene (PEX) market in the Asia Pacific region.
PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) Market Key Players
Dow, Inc. (US), Borealis AG (Austria), LyondellBasell Industries Holding B.V. (Netherlands), Avient Corporation (US), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Finproject S.p.A. (Italy), SACO AEI Polymers (US), HDC Hyundai EP Company (South Korea) and 3H Vinacom Co., Ltd (China) are the major players in the cross-link polyethylene (PEX) market.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=257558278
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Browse in-depth TOC on "PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) Market”
344 - Market Data Tables
46 - Figures
319 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=257558278
HDPE segment is estimated to dominate the overall cross-link polyethylene (PEX) market.
HDPE is expected to be the largest type of cross-link polyethylene (PEX)used globally in terms of both value and volume. Cross-linked HDPE is commonly employed in plumbing for pipes and tubing due to its exceptional blend of qualities, rendering it a preferred material for a wide array of applications across multiple industries. HDPE pipes find extensive use in various applications, including the establishment of water and gas transportation pipelines, owing to their advantages of rapid installation, flexibility, lightweight design, and cost-effectiveness. Additionally, in the agricultural sector, HDPE pipes are frequently utilized for liquid transfer purposes. Their inherent characteristics render them well-suited for deployment in construction and industrial settings as well.
Wires & Cables is the largest market for cross-link polyethylene (PEX) by end-use industry.
Cross-link polyethylene (PEX) is known for its exceptional resistance to flames and heat deformation, making it an ideal choice for applications involving wires and cables. The process of cross-linking enhances the dielectric properties of polyethylene, providing durability against flow and permanent deformation even at temperatures beyond its softening point. The increasing expansion of electrical and communication transmission and distribution networks in developing nations is a significant driver of the PEX market. Additionally, the automotive sector is experiencing rapid growth in the utilization of cross-link polyethylene (PEX), particularly in the production of automotive cables and wires made from cross-linked low-density polyethylene (LDPE).
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=257558278
Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest cross-link polyethylene (PEX) market.
The cross-link polyethylene (PEX) market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2023 and 2028. Asia Pacific leads the global PEX market in terms of value and volume The rising demand for PEX (cross-linked polyethylene) in plumbing, wires and cables, and automotive applications in China, Japan, and Australia is fueled by factors such as urbanization, infrastructure development, and economic growth in the region. cross-link polyethylene (PEX) is preferred for plumbing due to its flexibility and durability, while its use as an insulation material in wires and cables meets the growing demand in various industries. Additionally, cross-link polyethylene (PEX) tubing finds applications in the automotive sector for its lightweight and robust qualities. Government investments in green energy, including solar power plants and windmill-powered plants, are boosting demand for cross-link polyethylene (PEX)in wiring and cabling infrastructure. These combined factors are driving the growth of the cross-link polyethylene (PEX) market in the Asia Pacific region.
PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) Market Key Players
Dow, Inc. (US), Borealis AG (Austria), LyondellBasell Industries Holding B.V. (Netherlands), Avient Corporation (US), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Finproject S.p.A. (Italy), SACO AEI Polymers (US), HDC Hyundai EP Company (South Korea) and 3H Vinacom Co., Ltd (China) are the major players in the cross-link polyethylene (PEX) market.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=257558278
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results