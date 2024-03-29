Global 5G mmWave Chipset Market is projected to reach the value of USD 56.3 billion by 2030
5G mmWave Chipset Market– By Product (Telecommunication Equipment, Imaging & Scanning Systems and Radar & Satellite Communication Systems), By Type (Modem and RFIC and Others), By Frequency Band (V-Band, E-Band and Other Frequency Bands), By Region (North
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 29, 2024 ) According to the latest analysis by Virtue Market Research, the Global 5G mmWave Chipset Market was valued at USD 4.46 billion and is projected to reach a market size of USD 56.3 billion by 2030. Over the forecast period of 2023-2030, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 37.3%.
In the fast-evolving landscape of 5G technology, the mmWave chipset market has become a focal point for innovation and growth. With over a decade of experience and 200 insightful articles, our expert provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, highlighting long-term and short-term drivers, opportunities, and industry trends.
A significant long-term driver propelling the 5G mmWave chipset market is the insatiable demand for high-speed, low-latency connectivity. As the world increasingly relies on data-intensive applications such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and autonomous vehicles, the need for faster and more reliable communication systems has never been more crucial. The mmWave technology, with its ability to transmit large amounts of data at ultra-high frequencies, addresses this demand, positioning itself as a key enabler for future technological advancements.
However, the market hasn't been immune to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The global disruptions caused by the virus led to supply chain challenges, affecting the production and deployment of 5G mmWave chipsets. Lockdowns, travel restrictions, and workforce limitations hindered the seamless flow of operations. Nevertheless, the industry demonstrated resilience, adapting to the challenges posed by the pandemic, and paving the way for a robust recovery.
In the short term, the rollout of 5G networks acts as a catalyst for the 5G mmWave chipset market. Telecom operators worldwide are racing to deploy 5G infrastructure, and mmWave technology plays a pivotal role in enhancing network capacity and performance. The increasing consumer demand for high-speed internet and low-latency services accelerates the deployment of 5G networks, driving the demand for mmWave chipsets in the process. This surge in demand is expected to create lucrative opportunities for chipset manufacturers in the coming years.
An exciting opportunity that has emerged in the 5G mmWave chipset market is the integration of edge computing. Edge computing brings computational capabilities closer to the source of data, reducing latency and enhancing real-time processing. With the deployment of 5G mmWave technology, the potential for edge computing applications expands significantly. This integration opens doors for new services and applications, ranging from smart cities to industrial automation, creating a vast and untapped market for chipset manufacturers to explore.
Market Segmentation:
By Product: Telecommunication Equipment, Imaging & Scanning Systems, Radar & Satellite Communication Systems.
The 5G mmWave chipset market is divided into three segments based on the product: Radar & Satellite Communication Systems, Imaging & Scanning Systems, and Telecommunication Equipment.The deployment of 5G millimetre wave technology across all telecommunications equipment has revolutionised the telecom business. Millimetre waves, able to send gigabits of data per second, are driving a revolution in fifth generation (5G) cellular service. The segment with the largest market share was communications equipment because of the growing telecom industry. The features of imaging and scanning systems have been enhanced by the continuously growing use of 5G MMW technology, which has brought stability and dependability. Furthermore, the precision of security systems is increased by the technology used in scanners. A nation's national security depends on its radio and satellite communication systems.
By Type: Modem, RFIC
The 5G mmWave chipset market is divided into three categories based on type: modem, RFIC, and others. RFIC is expected to hold the largest market share for 5G chipsets over the forecast period. Predicted to have the largest compound annual growth rate is the RFIC industry, which includes the RF transceiver and RF FE divisions. It is expected that the mobile devices and communications infrastructure sectors would be the main drivers of the RFIC market expansion. The increase of RF transceiver integrated circuits (ICs) in smartphones is the main factor expected to drive the growth of the 5G chipset market for RFIC. Market expansion is expected to be aided by mmWave technology's high bandwidth and the usage of mmWave integrated circuits in 5G infrastructure equipment.
By Frequency Band: V-Band, E-Band, Other Frequency Bands
There are three categories in the 5G mmWave chipset market: V-Band, E-Band, and Other Frequency Bands. The V-band frequencies' millimetre waves are mostly used in defence and military applications. In addition, the V-band frequencies are heavily utilized by satellite communications and radar systems. A notable change in the E-band frequency applications market is expected throughout the projected period. E-band frequency applications can be found in a wide variety of telecommunications devices. It is anticipated that the telecommunications sector will keep consolidating its dominance over the entire market at a rapid pace. For its part, it is expected that the E-band frequency sector will grow quickly during the projected period. The fastest-growing category, the E-band segment, is expected to grow during the projected period.
By Application: Telecommunications, Military & Defence, Automotive & Transport, Healthcare, Electronics & Semiconductor, Security.
The 5G mmWave chipset market is divided into the following segments: Telecommunications, Military & Defence, Automotive & Transport, Healthcare, Electronics & Semiconductor, Security, and Others. These segments are based on the application. The telecoms category will have the most market share due to the rising demand for high-speed data transfer and communication from both the residential and commercial sectors, including data centres and IT offices. Throughout the projected period, telecommunications applications are expected to grow quickly due to the advent of 5G technology.
Regional Analysis:
The North American, European, Asia Pacific, Latin American, Middle Eastern, and African regions make up the 5G mmWave Chipset Market. The North American region has the largest market since technology was adopted there more widely. It is often known that the United States and Canada are among the first to accept new and emerging technologies. Consequently, the restrictions are creating new opportunities for 5G MMW technology across a range of uses. The market in the Asia Pacific regions is expected to grow throughout the estimated period. The region with the fastest growth is predicted to be Asia Pacific. The rapid technical advancement in the region can be attributed to the upgrades and extensions being made to its communication infrastructures.
Latest Industry Developments:
• A prevailing trend in the 5G mmWave chipset market involves companies forming collaborative ecosystems and strategic partnerships. Recognizing the complexity and interdisciplinary nature of the 5G landscape, many chipset manufacturers are engaging in alliances with telecom operators, network equipment providers, and other key stakeholders. These collaborations aim to streamline the integration of 5G mmWave technology into existing and emerging networks, fostering a cohesive and interoperable ecosystem. Recent developments showcase an industry-wide shift towards shared expertise and resources to accelerate the development and deployment of 5G mmWave solutions.
• Companies in the 5G mmWave chipset market are actively investing in research and development to drive innovation. With the rapid evolution of technology, staying ahead in terms of performance, energy efficiency, and miniaturization is paramount. Recent developments highlight an increased emphasis on creating cutting-edge solutions, such as advanced semiconductor materials, novel packaging techniques, and improved antenna designs. This strategic focus on innovation not only enhances the competitiveness of companies within the market but also contributes to the continual advancement of 5G mmWave technology, meeting the ever-growing demands of diverse industries.
• A notable trend shaping the strategies of companies in the 5G mmWave chipset market is vertical integration. Recognizing the need for comprehensive solutions, some players are expanding their capabilities by integrating various elements of the value chain. This includes the development of not only mmWave chipsets but also antennas, modules, and even complete 5G solutions. Recent developments underscore a move towards providing end-to-end offerings, enabling companies to deliver seamless and fully compatible solutions to their customers. Vertical integration positions these companies as one-stop shops for 5G mmWave solutions, enhancing their market share by offering a complete and integrated package for network deployment.
