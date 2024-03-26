Solvent Recovery and Recycling Market is expected to reach USD 1660.93 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.89 percent
The Solvent Recovery and Recycling Market size was valued at USD 1112.64 Million in 2023 and the total Solvent Recovery and Recycling revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.89% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1660.93Million by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 26, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Solvent Recovery and Recycling Market was USD 1112.64 Million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.89 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1660.93 Million by 2030.
Solvent Recovery and Recycling Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The research methodology includes the collection of data from primary and secondary sources and market segmentation for in-depth market analysis. The research ensures the interpretation of the data gathered through varied analytical tools, forecasting of the future drawn from the historical analysis, and the analysis of the key players in the market.
Solvent Recovery and Recycling Market Dynamics
This Market growth is the result of many factors including industry expansion, solvent usage, and increased productivity. The disposal of wastes accumulated by solvents (such as spent solvents) follows sewage lines and straight to the government for waste disposal, which triggers the banning of most of the traditional methods of waste management (for example, the mixing of solvents with waste products).
Solvent Recovery and Recycling Market Regional Analysis
The North American region held the largest share of the Global Solvent Recovering and Recycling Market share in 2023. The region is expected to grow at a significant rate and continue the growth streak over the forecast period which is mainly attributed to the advancements in technology and a well-developed industrial infrastructure.
Solvent Recovery and Recycling Market Segmentation
By Product Type
On-site Solvent Recycling
Off-site Solvent Recycling
By Process Technology
Adsorption
Distillation
Liquid-Liquid Extraction
Membrane Separation
By Solvent Type
Alcohols
Amides
Esters
Ketones
Aromatic solvents
Chlorinated solvents
By Application
Paints & Coatings
Printing
Chemicals
Electronics
Pharmaceuticals
Solvent Recovery and Recycling’s Key Players include
Maratek
Envirotec
Tradebe
Novasys Group
OFRU Recycling
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
