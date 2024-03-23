Translucent Concrete Market Size is Expected to Reach at a CAGR of 80.0 % During Forecast period
The translucent concrete market is projected to reach USD 16,534 thousand by 2024, at a CAGR of 80%.
The report "Translucent Concrete Market by Raw Material Type (Concrete, Optical Elements), Application (Facade & Wall Cladding, Flooring), End-use Industry (Construction & Infrastructure), and Region (NA, EU, APAC, MEA, LA) - Global Forecast to 2024", is expected to grow from USD 875 thousand in 2019 to USD 16,534 thousand by 2024, at a CAGR of 80.0% during the forecast period.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Translucent Concrete Market”
111 - Market Data Tables
32 - Figures
128 - Pages
Concrete-based translucent concrete comprises a major share of the translucent concrete market, in terms of value.
Concrete is the most widely used construction material in civil engineering. Conventional concrete made using the combination of water, fine aggregates, and cement is used in the manufacturing of translucent concrete. The optical elements can be mixed easily with the concrete material. This offers ease of manufacturing of the translucent concrete products.
The façade & wall cladding is projected to register the largest market share in the global translucent concrete market during the forecast period.
The major applications of translucent concrete are facades & wall cladding and flooring, among others. The largest application of translucent concrete is façade & wall cladding. The translucent concrete, when used in façade & wall cladding, offers natural light transmission and saves electrical energy. It is also weather weather-insensitive and hence, offers durability. It also provides high strength due to the presence of concrete as raw material.
MEA is expected to account for the largest market share in the translucent concrete market during the forecast period.
The MEA region holds the largest share in the translucent concrete industry. The region has the presence of construction & infrastructure industry that focuses significantly on the development of modern and technologically advanced residential & commercial buildings, monuments, worship places, restaurant accessories, and floorings, among others. For instance, the Al Aziz Mosque in Abu Dhabi has used translucent concrete blocks manufactured by Lucem GmbH. The translucent concrete blocks comprise of Arabic script with 99 names of God from the Quran.
Translucent Concrete Market Key Players
Litracon Ltd (Hungary), LUCEM GmbH (Germany), Dupont Lightstone (Denmark), CRE Panel GmbH (Austria), LCT GesmbH (Austria), Italcementi SpA (Italy), Pan-United Corporation Ltd (Singapore), Beton Broz (Czech Republic), Glass block technology limited (UK), and Florack Bauunternehmung GmBH (Germany) were some of the key players in the global Translucent concrete market. These players have adopted various organic and inorganic developmental strategies over the past five years.
