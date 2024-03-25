Bioimpedance Analyzers Market worth $927 million by 2028 , growing at a CAGR of 10.4%
Bioimpedance Analyzers Market by Type (Single, Multi & Dual Frequency), Modality (Wired, Wireless), Application (Segmental Body Measurement, Whole Body Measurement), End User (Fitness Clubs, Home Users, Hospitals), & Region- Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 25, 2024 ) The report "Bioimpedance Analyzers Market by Type (Single, Multi & Dual Frequency), Modality (Wired, Wireless), Application (Segmental Body Measurement, Whole Body Measurement), End User (Fitness Clubs, Home Users, Hospitals), & Region- Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 927 million by 2028 from USD 564 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is majorly driven by rising initiatives by government in promoting healthy lifestyle to curb obesity, growing number of gyms and wellness centers, strong presence of local players in China, and innovation in bioimpedance analyzers technology by integrating with wearable devices.
Multi-frequency bioimpedance analyzers segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.
The bioimpedance analyzers market, by product, has been segmented into multi-frequency, single-frequency, and dual-frequency bioimpedance analyzers. In 2022, the multi-frequency bioimpedance analyzers segment dominated the products market. This segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share is due to the accurate and precise measurements as compared to single and dual-frequency bioimpedance analyzers.
The professional-grade bioimpedance analyzers segment held the largest market share in the bioimpedance analyzers market.
By usage type, the global bioimpedance analyzers market is broadly segmented into into consumer-grade and professional-grade bioimpedance analyzers. The professional grade bioimpedance analyzers segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to various factors, such as rising fitness awareness, growing number of obese population, and the growing number of hospitals which is the major end user for professional-grade bioimpedance analyzers.
North America dominates the global bioimpedance analyzers market
Based on the region, the bioimpedance analyzers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America market is driven by rising adoption of bioimpedance analyzers by atheletes to track progress and fitness initiatives by government and local groups. The Asia Pacific segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of a large population base, strong presence of local players, and increasing rate of obesity are some of the major factors driving the growth of this regional market.
Major players in bioimpedance analyzers market include OMRON Corporation (Japan), Tanita Corporation (Japan), InBody (South Korea), RJL Systems (US), and seca GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).
