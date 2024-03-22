Influencer Marketing Platform Market Size 2023: Driving Factors, Industry Growth, Key Vendors And Forecasts To 2028
Influencer marketing platforms streamline campaign processes, offering efficient influencer discovery tools that save time and ensure relevance.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 22, 2024 ) The global Influencer Marketing Platform Market size is estimated to grow from USD 10.6 billion in 2023 to USD 14.2 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach USD 50.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 37.1% during 2024-2028 period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Influencer marketing platforms streamline campaign processes, offering efficient influencer discovery tools that save time and ensure relevance. It provides a diverse pool of influencers, catering to various audience demographics from micro to macro-influencers.
Influencer Marketing Platform Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Growing landscape of social media platforms.
Rising adoption of AI-driven solutions
Growth of micro-influencers
Restraints:
Complexity in RoI measurement.
Issues related to fake followers and engagement
Opportunities:
Growing imperative to leverage influencer marketing platforms for deeper consumer connections.
Rising shift toward OTT platforms and social media channels
List of Key Players in Influencer Marketing Platform Market:
Izea Worldwide (US)
Launchmetrics (US)
Triller (US)
Traackr (US)
Upfluence (US)
Meltwater (US)
io (US)
CreatorIQ (US)
Later (US)
com (US)
Robust analytics empower brands with valuable insights into campaign performance, enabling data-driven decision-making and optimization. These platforms foster transparency and accountability through clear communication, defined deliverables, and performance tracking, building trust between brands and influencers. Overall, it allows brands to focus on other marketing strategies while driving impactful results through targeted collaborations.
Software segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.
Based on the offering segment, the software is anticipated to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The adoption of influencer marketing software has surged, driven by the growing recognition of influencers' impact on consumer behavior. This software offers brands powerful tools to identify, collaborate with, and track the performance of influencers across various platforms. By leveraging data analytics and automation features, businesses can streamline campaign management, optimize influencer selection, and measure ROI more effectively. Additionally, this software often provides valuable insights into audience demographics and engagement metrics, enabling brands to refine their strategies for maximum impact. As influencer marketing platform continues to evolve as a key component of digital marketing strategies, the adoption of specialized software solutions is expected to remain on the rise.
Managed service to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on the services, managed services are anticipated to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The burgeoning demand for managed services within influencer marketing platforms underscores a strategic paradigm shift among businesses aiming for comprehensive campaign solutions. Managed services furnish a hands-on approach, offering expert guidance and support across the entire influencer marketing spectrum. From devising strategies and selecting influencers to content creation and campaign execution, these services offload operational burdens from businesses, enabling a sharper focus on overarching marketing objectives. Additionally, managed services leverage industry expertise and established influencer relationships, ensuring seamless collaborations and superior content quality. As businesses increasingly appreciate influencer marketing's efficacy, the ascent of managed services within platforms is poised to persist, propelling innovation and operational efficiency within the market.
Asia Pacific to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The CAGR of Asia Pacific is estimated to be highest during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region has witnessed a significant surge in the growth of the influencer marketing platform market. With the proliferation of social media and the increasing internet penetration across diverse demographics, brands are increasingly leveraging influencer marketing to reach their target audiences effectively. Countries across the region have emerged as hotspots for influencer marketing, driven by the massive user bases on platforms such as Instagram, and YouTube. The rise of local influencers who resonate with regional cultures and preferences further fuels this growth. This trend is expected to continue as businesses recognize the value of authentic influencer partnerships in driving brand awareness and engagement in the dynamic Asia Pacific market.
Major vendors in the global Influencer marketing platform market are Izea Worldwide (US), Launchmetrics (US), Triller (US), Traackr (US), Upfluence (US), Meltwater (US), Aspire.io (US), CreatorIQ (US), Later (US), Impact.com (US), Linqia (US), Onalytica (UK), Social Beat (India), GRIN (US), BazaarVoice (US), Pattern (US), Lefty (France), Sprout Social (US), Intellifluence (US), Insense (US), Captiv8 (US), InBeat (Canada), Heepsy (Spain), LTK (US), TRIBE Influencer (Australia), Skeepers (France), Influencity (Spain), Zefmo (India), Afluencer (US), HypeAuditor (US), MagicLinks (US), SocialBook (US), Creator.co (Canada), Glewee (US), and ArabyAds (UAE).
