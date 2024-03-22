Animal-based Protein Supplements Market is projected to reach the value of $ 26.21 billion 2030
Global Animal-based Protein Supplements Market Research Report – Segmentation by Raw Material (Whey, Casein, Egg, Fish, and Others); By Product (Protein Powder, Protein Bars, Ready-to-Drink Supplements, and Others); By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 22, 2024 ) According to the latest analysis by Virtue Market Research, the Animal-based Protein Supplements Market is valued at $ 16.32 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach a market size of $ 26.21 billion by 2030. Over the forecast period of 2024-2030, market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7%.
The Animal-based Protein Supplements Market is influenced by various factors that shape its growth trajectory over the long term. One significant long-term market driver is the increasing consumer awareness about the importance of protein in maintaining overall health and well-being. As people become more health-conscious, they are seeking ways to incorporate protein-rich foods and supplements into their diets to support muscle growth, weight management, and overall fitness. Animal-based protein supplements, derived from sources such as whey, casein, and collagen, offer a convenient and effective way for individuals to meet their daily protein requirements. This growing awareness and emphasis on health and fitness are expected to drive sustained demand for animal-based protein supplements in the long term.
However, the Animal-based Protein Supplements Market has also experienced the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought about both challenges and opportunities. On one hand, the pandemic has led to disruptions in the global supply chain, affecting the availability and distribution of animal-based protein supplements. Lockdowns, restrictions on movement, and temporary closures of manufacturing facilities have hampered production and logistics, leading to supply shortages and delays in delivery. On the other hand, the pandemic has heightened consumer awareness about the importance of maintaining a strong immune system and overall health, leading to increased demand for health and wellness products, including protein supplements. As a result, the Animal-based Protein Supplements Market has witnessed a surge in demand amidst the pandemic, as consumers seek ways to support their immune health and overall well-being.
In the short term, one market driver for animal-based protein supplements is the rising popularity of fitness and sports nutrition products. With an increasing number of individuals engaging in physical activities and sports, there is a growing demand for protein supplements to support muscle recovery, repair, and growth. Athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and individuals leading active lifestyles are incorporating animal-based protein supplements into their daily routines to optimize their athletic performance and achieve their fitness goals. This trend is driving the demand for high-quality, bioavailable protein sources such as whey protein isolate and hydrolyzed collagen peptides, which offer rapid absorption and superior muscle-building benefits.
An opportunity in the Animal-based Protein Supplements Market lies in the growing trend towards personalized nutrition and customized dietary solutions. As consumers become more educated about their nutritional needs and preferences, there is a rising demand for personalized protein supplements tailored to individual requirements, such as age, gender, fitness level, and health goals. Companies in the market are capitalizing on this trend by offering customizable protein formulations, personalized nutrition plans, and DNA-based dietary recommendations. By leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and genetic testing, manufacturers can develop personalized protein supplements that address specific nutritional deficiencies and optimize health outcomes for consumers.
Another notable trend observed in the Animal-based Protein Supplements Market is the increasing adoption of sustainable and environmentally friendly manufacturing practices. With growing concerns about climate change, deforestation, and animal welfare, consumers are seeking ethically sourced and sustainably produced protein supplements. Manufacturers are responding to this trend by sourcing animal-based proteins from responsible and eco-friendly sources, implementing energy-efficient production processes, and reducing their carbon footprint. Additionally, there is a growing demand for plant-based alternatives to animal-based protein supplements, driven by environmental concerns and ethical considerations. This trend towards sustainability and plant-based nutrition is shaping the future of the Animal-based Protein Supplements Market, driving innovation and product development in the industry.
Segmentation Analysis:
The Animal-based Protein Supplements Market segmentation includes:
By Raw Material:
• Whey
• Casein
• Egg
• Fish
• Others
The Animal-based Protein Supplements Market is driven by various factors, including the type of raw materials used in manufacturing. One significant segment in this regard is whey protein supplements. Whey, derived from milk during the cheese-making process, is the largest raw material segment in the market. Whey protein is renowned for its high biological value and essential amino acid profile, making it a popular choice among consumers looking to support muscle growth, recovery, and overall fitness. Its widespread availability, affordability, and superior nutritional properties contribute to its dominance in the animal-based protein supplements market.
However, the market is witnessing a notable trend towards the increasing adoption of fish-based protein supplements. Fish, considered a rich source of high-quality protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and essential nutrients, is emerging as the fastest-growing raw material segment in the animal-based protein supplements market. Fish protein supplements offer various health benefits, including cardiovascular support, joint health, and muscle recovery. Additionally, the sustainable sourcing of fish-based proteins and the rising consumer preference for marine-derived supplements contribute to the segment's rapid growth during the forecast period.
By Product:
• Protein Powder
• Protein Bars
• Ready-to-Drink Supplements
• Others
In the Animal-based Protein Supplements Market, the choice of product types plays a significant role in shaping consumer preferences and market dynamics. Among these product categories, protein powder stands out as the largest segment. Protein powder products offer convenience, versatility, and ease of consumption, making them a popular choice among fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and health-conscious individuals. Available in various flavors and formulations, protein powders provide a convenient way to increase daily protein intake, support muscle recovery, and promote overall health and wellness.
On the other hand, ready-to-drink (RTD) supplements emerge as the fastest-growing product segment in the animal-based protein supplements market. RTD supplements offer consumers a convenient and on-the-go solution to meet their protein needs without the hassle of preparation or mixing. With busy lifestyles and increasing demand for convenience-oriented products, RTD supplements are witnessing growing popularity among consumers seeking quick and portable protein sources. These beverages come in a variety of flavors and formulations, catering to different tastes and dietary preferences.
By Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets
• Online Stores
• Specialty Stores
• Others
Within the Animal-based Protein Supplements Market, the distribution channel plays a crucial role in reaching consumers and influencing purchasing decisions. Among the various distribution channels, online stores emerge as the largest segment. With the increasing prevalence of e-commerce and the growing trend of online shopping, consumers are increasingly turning to online platforms to purchase protein supplements conveniently from the comfort of their homes. Online stores offer a wide range of products, competitive pricing, and the convenience of doorstep delivery, making them a preferred choice for many consumers seeking animal-based protein supplements.
On the other hand, supermarkets and hypermarkets are experiencing significant growth as a distribution channel for animal-based protein supplements. These brick-and-mortar retail outlets provide a one-stop shopping experience for consumers, offering a diverse selection of products, including groceries, household items, and health supplements. With their wide reach and established presence in urban and suburban areas, supermarkets and hypermarkets are well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for animal-based protein supplements. Moreover, these retail outlets often feature dedicated health and wellness sections, where consumers can easily find and purchase protein supplements alongside other health-related products.
By Application:
• Sports Nutrition
• Functional Food
In the Animal-based Protein Supplements Market, the application of these products plays a crucial role in determining consumer preferences and market trends. Among the various applications, sports nutrition emerges as the largest segment. Athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and individuals engaged in physical activities often rely on animal-based protein supplements to support their workout routines, enhance muscle recovery, and promote overall athletic performance. With the rising popularity of fitness trends, sports nutrition products have become increasingly mainstream, driving the demand for animal-based protein supplements tailored to meet the specific needs of active individuals.
On the other hand, functional food represents a fast-growing segment within the animal-based protein supplements market. Functional foods are products fortified with additional nutrients or ingredients to offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition. These products are gaining traction among health-conscious consumers seeking convenient and nutritious options to support their overall well-being. Animal-based protein supplements are increasingly incorporated into functional food products such as protein-fortified snacks, beverages, and meal replacements, catering to consumers looking for convenient ways to boost their protein intake while meeting their dietary goals.
Regional Analysis:
In the Animal-based Protein Supplements Market, regional analysis plays a significant role in understanding the consumption patterns and market dynamics across different geographical regions. Among the regions analyzed, North America emerges as the largest market for animal-based protein supplements. With a strong presence of health-conscious consumers, fitness enthusiasts, and athletes, North America accounts for a significant share of the global market. The region's robust economy, coupled with a growing focus on healthy living and active lifestyles, drives the demand for animal-based protein supplements across various demographic segments.
On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, changing dietary preferences, and increasing disposable income levels contribute to the growing demand for animal-based protein supplements in the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, rising health awareness, coupled with the influence of Western fitness trends, fuels the adoption of protein supplements among consumers in countries like China, India, and Japan. Additionally, expanding distribution networks, aggressive marketing strategies, and product innovations further contribute to the market's growth trajectory in the Asia-Pacific region.
Latest Industry Developments:
• Product Diversification: Companies are focusing on expanding their product portfolios to cater to a wider range of consumer preferences and dietary needs. This includes introducing new flavors, formulations, and packaging options to attract a broader customer base. Additionally, companies are developing innovative products targeting specific consumer segments, such as athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and individuals with specific dietary requirements.
• Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations: Collaboration is key for companies looking to enhance their market share. Many companies are partnering with fitness influencers, athletes, and health professionals to endorse their products and increase brand visibility. Furthermore, partnerships with retailers, gyms, and health clubs help companies expand their distribution networks and reach a larger audience. Collaborations with research institutions and universities also aid in product development and validation, enhancing credibility and trust among consumers.
• Focus on Digital Marketing and E-commerce: With the rise of e-commerce and digital marketing, companies are increasingly investing in online platforms to promote their products and engage with consumers. Social media platforms, in particular, are being used to create brand awareness, share informative content, and interact with customers directly. Companies are also leveraging data analytics and AI to personalize marketing campaigns and improve customer engagement.
