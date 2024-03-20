Insights into the On-Orbit Satellite Servicing Market's 11.5% CAGR and $5.1 Billion Forecast
On-Orbit Satellite Servicing Market by Service (Active Debris Removal (ADR) and Orbit Adjustment, Robotic Servicing, Refueling, Assembly), End User (Military & Government, Commercial), Orbit, Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2030
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 20, 2024 ) The Global On-orbit Satellite Servicing Market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for satellite refueling and maintenance services. With aging satellite constellations and the proliferation of small satellites, the need for efficient on-orbit servicing solutions has never been more pressing. According to the latest report by MarketsandMarkets™, titled "On-Orbit Satellite Servicing Market," the market is projected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2030.
Key Findings:
The report provides insights into various segments of the on-orbit satellite servicing market, including services, end-users, orbits, types, and regions. Key findings include:
Service Segment Analysis: The Active Debris Removal (ADR) and Orbit Adjustment segment are expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. ADR technologies play a crucial role in mitigating the risks associated with space debris and ensuring the safety and sustainability of space operations.
Orbit Segment Analysis: The Geostationary Orbit (GEO) segment is projected to lead the market, driven by the growing demand for repairs and maintenance services for satellites in GEO. On-orbit servicing in GEO offers enhanced flexibility and resilience to satellite operators, contributing to the long-term sustainability of space operations.
Regional Analysis: North America is expected to dominate the on-orbit satellite servicing market, with Canada emerging as a key market player. Companies such as MDA Space Ltd. and Canadensis Aerospace are spearheading the development of advanced robotic servicing technologies. The region's increasing reliance on small satellites and constellations further fuels the demand for on-orbit servicing solutions.
Implications and Future Outlook:
The increasing integration of satellite communication and data services across various industries, coupled with advancements in on-orbit servicing technologies, is expected to drive market growth in the coming years.
Major Key Market Players:
Major players such as Maxar Technologies, Astroscale Holdings Inc., and Airbus SE are actively investing in R&D to develop innovative servicing solutions. Moreover, collaborations between government agencies and private entities are likely to accelerate market expansion and foster technological innovation.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
