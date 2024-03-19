Aircraft Engine Test Cells Market Set to Reach $4.1 billion by 2028
Aircraft Engine Test Cells Market by Engine Test (Turbofan, Turbojet, Turboshaft, Piston Engine and Apu), End User (Oems, Mros, Airlines and Operators), End-Use Industry, Point of Sale, Solution Type & Region - Global Forecast to 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 19, 2024 ) The Aircraft Engine Test Cells Market is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2023 to USD 4.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2%. This report analyzes the aircraft engine test cells market from 2023 to 2028. It discusses various industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the Aircraft engine test cells market, along with the factors that drive, restrain, and challenge market growth globally. Factors such as growing investments to establish new aircraft engine test facilities, increasing demand for commercial aircraft and associated MRO services, and growing upgradation and maintenance of jet engine test cells will drive market growth.
Key Market Players:
The major players in the aircraft engine test cells market are Safran (France), MDS Aero Support Corporation (US), Calspan Corporation (US), Atec, Inc. (US), and CEL (Canada). These players have adopted various growth strategies expand their presence in the aircraft engine test cells companies.
Based on engine test, the aircraft engine test cells market has been classified into Turbofan, Turbojet, Turboshaft, Piston Engine, and APU (Auxiliary Power Unit). The turbofan segment is projected to lead the aircraft engine test cells market during the forecast period as these engines are much more capable of flying at a higher altitude when compared to other engines. These engines also have a less amount of noise as compared to other types of engines making them an ideal choice for both commercial and military end-use-industry.
Based on end-user, the aircraft engine test cells market has been segmented into OEMs, MROs, and airlines and operators. The OEMs segment will contribute to the highest market share in 2023 due to huge investments in modernizing engine test facilities. These investments drive increased demand for advanced testing equipment, fostering technological advancements, and enhancing the global reach of players in the market.
Based on end-use industry, the aircraft engine test cells market has been segmented into commercial, and military. The commercial end-use industry will dominate the market during the forecast period as commercial industry has a considerably larger fleet compared to military aviation. Airlines and MRO Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) service providers are also collaborating with each other for aircraft engine maintenance.
Based on point of sale, the aircraft engine test cells market has been segmented into new installations, retrofit & upgrades, and maintenance & services. The retrofit & upgrades segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the aircraft engine test cells market as these initiatives offer a cost-effective and efficient solution to extend the lifespan and enhance the performance of existing test cells.
Based on solution type, the aircraft engine test cells market has been segmented into test cell, component test bench, data acquisition & control system, software, and ancillary system. The test cell segment is projected to lead the aircraft engine test cells market during the forecast period due to continuous research in test cells. Researchers are working on new test cell design for advancement in aviation technology and improving various aspects of aircraft engines.
Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The market for aircraft engine test cell solutions in the Asia-Pacific region is dynamic and experiencing rapid expansion, fueled by the region's expanding aviation sector. This growth is propelled by various factors such as the escalating volume of air travel, the proliferation of budget airlines, and substantial governmental investments in aviation infrastructure throughout the region. The ambition of self-reliance aircraft engine production has led to significant investments in aircraft engine testing and R&D facilities.
