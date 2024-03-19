Corporate Lending Platform Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2030
Key Companies Covered in Corporate Lending Platform Market are FIS (US), Fiserv (US), Oracle (US), ICE Mortgage Technology (US), TCS (India), Finastra (UK), Newgen Software (India), Nucleus Software (India), Intellect Design Arena (India).
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 19, 2024 ) According to a research report "Corporate Lending Platform Market by Offering (Solutions (Loan Origination, Loan Monitoring & Management) and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Lending Type, End User (Banks, Credit Unions, NBFCs) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" published by MarketsandMarkets, the market for corporate lending platforms is estimated to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2024 to USD 11.0 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period. The corporate lending platform market is poised for substantial growth fueled by the increasing adoption of digitalization and cloud-based solutions is expected to drive demand for efficient and accessible lending platforms among corporate borrowers. Digitalization is a key trend, with cloud-based platforms and mobile applications offering convenient access to borrowing solutions for corporate clients. With blockchain technology emerging as a potential disruptor for secure transaction processing, the corporate lending platform market presents vast opportunities for those able to leverage these trends to deliver innovative and tailored lending solutions.
By offering the services segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period.
The services segment includes professional and managed services that assist financial institutions throughout their journey of implementing, optimizing, and maintaining lending platforms. Professional services encompass a range of offerings such as consulting, system integration, customization, and training, tailored to meet the specific needs of lenders. These services provide expertise and support to financial institutions in designing, deploying, and integrating lending platforms into their existing infrastructure, ensuring seamless implementation and alignment with business objectives. On the other hand, managed services offer ongoing support and maintenance, including platform monitoring, upgrades, security management, and user support, allowing lenders to focus on core business activities while leveraging the expertise of external service providers.
By Lending Type, Commercial Lending is expected to hold the largest market size for the year 2023.
The commercial lending sector within the corporate lending platform market encompasses a diverse range of financial services provided to businesses and corporations. This segment caters to enterprises seeking funding for various purposes, such as expansion, working capital, acquisitions, or real estate investments. Commercial lending platforms offer comprehensive solutions to streamline loan origination, underwriting, servicing, and management processes. Examples of leading solutions in this space include Finastra's Commercial Lending Solution and FIS Commercial Lending Suite. Finastra's offering provides robust support throughout the commercial loan lifecycle, incorporating built-in workflow and analytics tools for enhanced efficiency and decision-making.
By End User, Non-Banking Financial Corporation (NBFC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Non-Banking Financial Corporations (NBFCs) play a crucial role in the corporate lending platforms market by providing alternative financing solutions to businesses. They complement traditional banks by offering more flexible terms, quicker approvals, and catering to underserved segments. NBFCs leverage technology to streamline processes, assess creditworthiness efficiently, and offer competitive lending rates. For instance, companies like FlexiLoans and Newgen Software provide specialized solutions tailored to the needs of NBFCs, enabling them to enhance their operational efficiency and expand their reach.
Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The corporate lending platform market in the Middle East & Africa region is witnessing substantial growth and innovation, propelled by the evolving financial environment, increasing digital connectivity, and rising demand for modern financial services. With diverse economies and unique challenges, countries in this region are embracing fintech solutions to promote financial inclusion, improve efficiency, and stimulate economic development. Digital transformation plays a crucial role in driving the corporate lending platform market in the MEA region. Governments and financial institutions prioritize financial inclusion, leveraging fintech solutions to reach unbanked and underbanked populations. Mobile money services, exemplified by M-Pesa in Kenya, are transforming financial services by enabling individuals to conduct transactions, access credit, and manage savings via mobile phones, empowering previously excluded individuals and businesses. Mobile payments and digital wallets are gaining momentum in the region, revolutionizing transaction methods and business practices. Fintech startups offer convenient and secure mobile payment solutions, facilitating purchases, fund transfers, and bill payments through smartphones.
The major corporate lending platform solution and service providers include FIS (US), Fiserv (US), Oracle (US), ICE Mortgage Technology (US), TCS (India), Finastra (UK), Newgen Software (India), Nucleus Software (India), Intellect Design Arena (India), Wipro (India), Comarch (Poland), JurisTech (Malaysia), Servosys solutions (India), Sigma Infosolutions (US), HES FinTech (India), Temenos (Switzerland), Nelito (India), Tavant (US), Tietoevry (Finland), Moody’s Analytics (US), AllCloud (India), Relational FS (Greece), Origence (US), RupeePower (India), Decimal Technologies (India), LenderKit (Estonia), Biz2x (US), FUNDINGO (US), Novac Technology Solutions (India) and Banxware (Germany). These companies have used both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the corporate lending platform market.
