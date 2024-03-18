Ultrasound Needle Guides Market worth $369 million by 2027 , at a CAGR of 6.1%
Ultrasound Needle Guides Market by Type (Reusable, Disposable), Application (Tissue Biopsy, Fluid Aspiration, Nerve Block, Regional Anesthesia, Vascular Access), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, ASC, Diagnostic Imaging Centers) & Region - Global Forecasts to
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 18, 2024 ) The report "Ultrasound Needle Guides Market by Type (Reusable, Disposable), Application (Tissue Biopsy, Fluid Aspiration, Nerve Block, Regional Anesthesia, Vascular Access), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, ASC, Diagnostic Imaging Centers) - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to reach USD 369 million by 2027 from USD 274 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1%.
Download PDF Brochure :-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=263825853
The use of needle guides in ultrasound-assisted biopsies has become fairly widespread in recent years. Placing a guide over the ultrasound probe is thought to prevent deviation of the biopsy needle from its predetermined track, which conceptually should lead to fewer complications. Ultrasounds are used to perform multiple types of interventions, such as biopsies and ultrasound-guided aspirations. Ultrasound-guided needles are used to secure needle alignment with the ultrasound transducer. Designed to keep the needle within the sound beam for increased visualization, ultrasound needle guides simplify procedures. The use of a needle guide improves biopsy adequacy and is associated with reduced rates of minor complications in native biopsies.
Based on type, The disposable needle guides segment accounted for the largest share of the global ultrasound needle guides market
Based on type, the ultrasound needle guides market is segmented into reusable needle guides and disposable needle guides. The disposable needle guides segment accounted for the largest share of the global ultrasound needle guides market in 2021 as disposable needle guides are designed to correspond with on-screen system guidelines, directing instruments for accurate placement.
Based on end user, the hospital segment is expected to dominate the ultrasound needle guides market
Based on end user, the ultrasound needle guides market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic imaging centers, and other end users. The hospital segment is expected to dominate the ultrasound needle guides market during the forecast period. growing healthcare sector in emerging economies, the increasing out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure across the world, and the rising demand for ultrasound procedures further increase the preference for ultrasound needle guides among physicians.
The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising prevalence of target diseases, and the ongoing trend of device miniaturization. However, factors such as the stringent government regulations related to the OB/GYN applications of ultrasound, limited availability of medical reimbursements for ultrasound, and the shortage of trained and skilled sonographers are expected to hamper the growth of the Asia Pacific ultrasound needle guides market during the forecast period.
Key players in the ultrasound needle guides market
The prominent players in the ultrasound needle guides market are Roper Technologies (CIVCO Medical Solutions) (US), Aspen Surgical (US), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Argon Medical Devices (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Remington Medical Inc. (US), Geotek Medical (Turkey), InnoFine (China), KOELIS (France), Rocket Medical (China), BIRR (Netherlands), IZI Medical (US), Sheathing Technologies, Inc. (US), weLLgo Medical Products GmbH (Germany), and Advance Medical Designs, Inc. (US).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
