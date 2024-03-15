Nickel Cadmium Battery Market is expected to reach USD 1.55 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 2.5 percent
As per Maximize Market research, the Nickel Cadmium Battery Market was USD 1.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1.55 Billion by 2030.
The Nickel Cadmium Battery Market Report broadly examines the landscape of Nickel Cadmium Battery, encompassing market trends, competitive analysis, and growth influencers. A research approach involves reliable data sources, primary interviews, and statistical analysis, the report ensures accuracy and reliability. The report encompasses a detailed scope, covering various factors influencing the market dynamics.
Nickel Cadmium Battery Market Dynamics
The use of Nickel Cadmium Battery is vital in the Aerospace and defense industry because of its high-rate and low-temperature capability and resistance to overcharge. This battery are used for starting and emergency power on jet aircraft due to their wide temperature operating range. The use of Nickel Cadmium batteries in Railways is essential due to emergency power batteries ensure emergency braking, and coach lighting. Hence, the demand for the Nickel Cadmium Battery Market increases.
Nickel Cadmium Battery Market Segment Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific region dominated the Nickel Cadmium Batteries with around 30-32% expected market share by 2030. The major contribution is from countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. The demand for aviation industry, and electric vehicles in countries like US, Canada, and Mexico is increasing.
Nickel Cadmium Battery Market Segmentation
By Cell Type
Sealed Type
Vented Type
By End User
Consumer Goods
Health Care
Industrial
Nickel Cadmium Battery Key Players include
Saft
Sony
GP Batteries
Energizer
PowerGenix
Sanyo
Duracell
LG Chem
Qualmega
GS Yuasa Corporation
Amco Saft
HP Power
