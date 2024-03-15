Ultrasound Probe Covers Market worth $283 million in 2027 , at a CAGR of 5.9%
Ultrasound Probe Covers Market by Type (Disposable, Reusable), Material (Latex, Latex-free), Application (Endocavitary), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Maternity Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 15, 2024 ) The report "Ultrasound Probe Covers Market by Type (Disposable, Reusable) Material (Latex, Latex-free) Application (Endocavitary), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Maternity Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), & Region - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to reach USD 283 million in 2027 from USD 213 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2022 and 2027. The overall increase in the number of ultrasound procedures performed globally is the major factor driving the market during the forecast period. This increase can be attributed to the rising population of people aged 65 years and above, along with the drastically growing prevalence of chronic diseases, among other factors.
Download PDF Brochure :-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=120737591
Additionally, emerging countries present an opportunity for the market to grow in the forecast period.
This report divides the ultrasound probe covers market into five segments –type, material, application, end user, and region.
“During the forecast period, the endocavitary probe covers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the ultrasound probe covers market.”
Under application, endocavitary probe covers is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. An increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular, gynecological, and age-related chronic diseases, which require ultrasound imaging for therapeutic or diagnostic purposes, is expected to fuel the growth of this market segment.
“In 2021, by end user, hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers held the largest share of the ultrasound probe covers market.”
By end user, the ultrasound probe covers market can be segmented into hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers, ambulatory care centers, research and academic institutes, maternity centers, and other end users.
Due to the large share of ultrasound procedures performed at hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers, this segment occupied the largest share of the market in 2021. Additionally, there has been an increased focus on eradicating hospital-acquired infections, which has led to an increasing demand for ultrasound probe covers.
“In 2021, North America was the region with the largest market share in the ultrasound probe covers market“
The ultrasound probe covers market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
North America accounted for the largest share of the ultrasound probe covers market in 2021. The high prevalence of target diseases, rising preterm births, and presence of major players in the US is driving the growth of the ultrasound probe covers market in the region.
Request for Sample Pages:-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=120737591
Key players in the ultrasound probe covers market include CIVCO Medical Solutions (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Ecolab, Inc. (US), Sheathing Technologies, Inc. (US), and Aspen Surgical (US).
Download PDF Brochure :-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=120737591
Additionally, emerging countries present an opportunity for the market to grow in the forecast period.
This report divides the ultrasound probe covers market into five segments –type, material, application, end user, and region.
“During the forecast period, the endocavitary probe covers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the ultrasound probe covers market.”
Under application, endocavitary probe covers is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. An increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular, gynecological, and age-related chronic diseases, which require ultrasound imaging for therapeutic or diagnostic purposes, is expected to fuel the growth of this market segment.
“In 2021, by end user, hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers held the largest share of the ultrasound probe covers market.”
By end user, the ultrasound probe covers market can be segmented into hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers, ambulatory care centers, research and academic institutes, maternity centers, and other end users.
Due to the large share of ultrasound procedures performed at hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers, this segment occupied the largest share of the market in 2021. Additionally, there has been an increased focus on eradicating hospital-acquired infections, which has led to an increasing demand for ultrasound probe covers.
“In 2021, North America was the region with the largest market share in the ultrasound probe covers market“
The ultrasound probe covers market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
North America accounted for the largest share of the ultrasound probe covers market in 2021. The high prevalence of target diseases, rising preterm births, and presence of major players in the US is driving the growth of the ultrasound probe covers market in the region.
Request for Sample Pages:-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=120737591
Key players in the ultrasound probe covers market include CIVCO Medical Solutions (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Ecolab, Inc. (US), Sheathing Technologies, Inc. (US), and Aspen Surgical (US).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results