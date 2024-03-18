The Depths of Mediocrity: Eliminating Indifference
The opposite of excellence is not failure but something much worse… Joe Robert Thornton’s new book explores the elements that can be applied in daily life to avoid the pitfalls of mediocrity and indifference.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 18, 2024 ) Denver, CO and Omaha, NE – Joe Robert Thornton’s latest leadership book, The Depths of Mediocrity: Eliminating Indifference, has just been released by Vizzionnary Publishing. The book focuses not only on leadership but also on the mediocrity and indifference impacting our world. It dives into what causes the misses that readers see in their lives and takes on current affairs that are causing the fracturing of society’s moral fabric.
When success is not achieved, there are times when the barrier is something more challenging to detect—the do-just-enough-to-get-by leadership. In other words, mediocrity. But there is another condition just as destructive as mediocrity. Indifference is the ethical and moral ability to look away, do nothing and be okay with it.
In The Depths Of Mediocrity: Eliminating Indifference, Joe Robert Thornton offers a reality check; it’s time to step forward and call out mediocrity and indifference whenever and wherever we see it. “It is important to hold ourselves accountable,” he explains, “but if we are to rid the world of mediocrity and indifference, we must also hold others accountable.”
Readers will learn about:
• The problems created by mediocrity and indifference
• The potentially damaging statement “I Didn’t Know”
• The importance of caring more
• How comparisons can lead to mediocrity
• The relevance of paying attention to details
• The power of kindness
• The negative impact of blaming
• The benefits of overachieving
• What “going the extra mile” really means
• The value of effervescent effort
Learn more about the author at Vizzionnary or outskirtspress/the-depths-of-mediocrity.
Media Contact:
Joe Robert Thornton (www.joerobertthornton.com)
Vizzionnary Publishing; Omaha, Nebraska
https://www.vizzionnary.net
Deftly constructed at 264 pages, The Depths of Mediocrity: Eliminating Indifference is available online through Vizzionnary and Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the nonfiction category.
ISBN: 979-8-218-96353-8 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $24.95 eBook: $9.99
ISBN: 979-8-218-96354-5 Format: 6 x 9 hardback Retail: $39.95
Genre: BUSINESS & ECONOMICS / Leadership
About the Author: Joe Robert Thornton has spent 40 years in large-scale leadership roles, including his current role as chief executive officer at Scooter’s Coffee. He has held executive leadership roles at Starbucks, Blockbuster, Jamba Juice and HMSHost. Joe has lived most of his life in Texas, and currently resides with his wife in Omaha, Nebraska. He is also the author of The Power Of Or: Choosing and Doing What Matters Most and The Hostility Of Change: Breaking Through Deep-Seated Barriers.
About Vizzionnary Publishing: Vizzionnary Publishing was founded in 2018 by Joe Robert Thornton as a subsidiary of Vizzionnary Brands, which provides business consulting, executive coaching and public speaking services. Vizzionnary Publishing was created to develop and distribute the literary works of up-and-coming authors.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
http://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
