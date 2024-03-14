Friendship Is the Gift: Guyana, Kuwait & America—An Uplifting International Relations Memoir
New book shares a friendship beyond borders as one woman’s journey to Kuwait transforms fear into curiosity.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 14, 2024 ) Denver, CO and Charlotte, NC – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of a new memoir by Dr. Maryann Beebe-Ally. On the day Maryann and her husband flew to their new home—wedged precariously between Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf—she knew their lives would never be the same. And she was right! Friendship Is the Gift: Guyana, Kuwait & America—An Uplifting International Relations Memoir is her story about falling in love with a foreign culture and finding home in unexpected places.
When Maryann’s husband was awarded the diplomatic promotion of a lifetime, friends and colleagues rushed to celebrate their good fortune. Maryann was now wife to the Ambassador of Guyana to Kuwait, a role that would have them working with business leaders, royalty and heads of state.
But while those around Maryann were smiling, some harbored unspoken concerns. As a successful, independent career woman and USA citizen, what kind of life would she lead in the Middle East, often portrayed as prejudiced against women, crawling with terrorists and decades behind the rest of the world?
With great affection and humor, Maryann shares the intrigues and adventures of diplomatic life, from befriending dozens of street cats to joining the glitterati on the red carpet and going viral on social media for all the right reasons. This captivating memoir has complexity and depth as Maryann offers an unparalleled insight into diplomatic life, the power of friendship and the enchanting intricacies of Kuwait and the Arabian Peninsula.
Dr. Maryann connects the Western hemisphere with the largely unknown Kuwaiti traditions and personality and shows the interconnectedness with America, the United Kingdom and the 113 embassies representing the world, including Guyana. Whether one aspires to become a foreign-serving diplomat, is interested in international adventures, or is seeking insight into cross-cultures, Dr. Maryann’s journey encompasses it all.
