Surge in Wearable AI Market: Projected Growth to $138.5 Billion by 2029
Wearable AI Market by Product (Smartwatches, Fitness Tracker, AR/VR Headsets, Wearable Cameras, Smart Earwear, Smart Clothing & Footwear), Operation (On-device AI, Cloud-based AI), Application (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare) - Global Forecast to 2029
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 12, 2024 ) The Wearable AI Market is projected to grow from USD 62.7 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 138.5 billion by 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2024 to 2029.
The growth of the wearable AI market is driven by Integration of wearable AI devices with Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies, and increasing trend of remote work.
Key Market Players:
SAMSUNG (South Korea), Garmin Ltd. (US), Alphabet Inc. (US), Xiaomi (China) are some of the major providers of the fitness trackers. These players are emphasizing on AI-driven algorithms, and seamless integration with health ecosystems to stay ahead of the competition. For instance, in September 2023, Alphabet Inc. (US) introduced the Fitbit Charge 6 which features AI-driven algorithms to improve heart rate monitoring accuracy, particularly during vigorous activities like HIIT, spinning, and rowing.
Machine learning (ML) is a key technology driving the capabilities of wearable AI devices. ML algorithms empower wearables to discern patterns, personalize user experiences, and adapt to evolving preferences. In health and fitness wearables, ML algorithms analyze extensive datasets, providing precise insights into user behavior, facilitating personalized fitness plans, and contributing to proactive health management. Smartwatches and smart earwear leverage machine learning for advanced features such as voice recognition, language processing, and predictive text, enhancing user interactions and overall device intelligence. The integration of ML enables wearables to continuously refine their functionality, ensuring a dynamic and responsive user experience aligned with individual needs and habits.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) serves as the cognitive powerhouse behind wearable AI devices, allowing them to learn, reason, and make informed decisions. The infusion of AI enhances the functionality of wearables across various domains. AI algorithms process complex health data in health and fitness wearables, offering personalized health recommendations and predictive analytics. Natural language processing (NLP) capabilities enable seamless communication with wearables, facilitating voice commands and interactive interfaces. Computer vision, powered by AI, enhances visual recognition features in devices like AR glasses. As AI technologies advance, wearables are poised to deliver increasingly sophisticated and intuitive experiences, aligning seamlessly with user expectations and needs.
The market for fitness trackers segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Fitness trackers are wearable devices designed to monitor and track various aspects of physical activity, exercise, and health metrics. Fitness trackers come equipped with a range of features such as step counting, distance tracking, calorie expenditure estimation, sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and waterproof designs for swimming. Many fitness trackers also offer smartphone connectivity for notifications and GPS tracking for outdoor activities. These devices include various sensors like accelerometers to measure movement, gyroscopes for orientation detection, heart rate monitors for pulse tracking, SpO2 sensors for blood oxygen saturation measurement, and GPS for location tracking. AI algorithms analyze data collected from sensors to provide users with tailored fitness goals, activity trends, and health insights. Advanced AI capabilities also facilitate automatic workout detection, sleep stage analysis, and stress monitoring, empowering users to make informed decisions about their health and fitness routines.
In terms of geographic coverage, the wearable AI market has been segmented into 4 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The Asia Pacific region is a dynamic hub for the wearable AI devices market, driven by a vast and diverse consumer population. Notable players like boAt (India), Xiaomi (China), OPPO (China), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China) and other tech giants have established a strong presence, contributing to the region's robust market growth. With a considerable portion of the population embracing technology and a rising awareness of health and fitness, the demand for wearable AI devices such as smartwatches, fitness trackers, and smart eyewear is soaring. Countries like China and India, with their large consumer bases, are pivotal markets for these devices, fostering innovation and fierce competition. The region's tech-savvy consumers are increasingly drawn to AI-powered wearables, which offer advanced features and cater to diverse lifestyle preferences, indicating a promising landscape for continued market expansion in the Asia Pacific.
