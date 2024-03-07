Predicting a Stellar CAGR in the Space Propulsion Market's USD 18.1 Billion Journey
Space Propulsion Market Size, Share, Industry, Statistics & Growth Analysis Report by Platform (Satellite, Launch Vehicle), Propulsion Type (Chemical Propulsion, Non-Chemical Propulsion), Component (Thrusters, Propellant Feed System, Nozzle), Orbit, End U
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 07, 2024 ) The Global Space Propulsion Market is set to witness substantial growth, with a projected value of USD 18.1 billion by 2028, according to a comprehensive report titled "Space Propulsion Market Platform (Satellite, Launch Vehicle), Propulsion Type (Chemical Propulsion, Non-Chemical Propulsion), Component (Thrusters, Propellant Feed System, Nozzle), Orbit, End User, Orbit, Support Service Region - Global Forecast to 2028." The market, valued at USD 10.6 billion in 2023, is anticipated to register a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during the forecast period.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=118742255
Key Findings:
Driving Factors:
The primary factors driving the growth of the space propulsion market include an increasing demand for advanced electric propulsion systems.
Significant investments by venture capital companies in space exploration missions are contributing to market expansion.
The growing utilization of small satellites in various commercial and military applications is a key factor propelling the market forward.
Segment Analysis:
Satellite Platform: The medium satellite segment is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Medium satellites, with a wet mass between 500 kg and 2,500 kg, find applications in climate monitoring, Earth observation, scientific research, exploration, and surveillance.
Non-Chemical Propulsion Type: The electric propulsion segment dominates the market, leveraging advanced technology to achieve higher speeds over extended periods. Electric propulsion is particularly effective for certain deep-space missions.
Regional Insights:
The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to lead the market, driven by initiatives like the Asia Pacific Regional Space Agency Forum (APRSAF). This forum promotes space activities, human resources development, and technology capabilities, fostering growth strategies, technological advancements, and research & development activities.
Key Market Players:
Major players in the space propulsion market include Safran S.A. (France), SpaceX (US), L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US), IHI Corporation (Japan), and Northrop Grumman Corporation (US). These companies possess robust manufacturing facilities and extensive distribution networks across major regions.
Detailed Analysis:
The detailed report consists of 285 market data tables and 58 figures spread over 293 pages, offering a comprehensive analysis of various market segments, including satellite platform, propulsion type, components, orbit, end-users, and support services. For further details, refer to the complete Table of Content here.
Inquiry before buying @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=118742255
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=118742255
Key Findings:
Driving Factors:
The primary factors driving the growth of the space propulsion market include an increasing demand for advanced electric propulsion systems.
Significant investments by venture capital companies in space exploration missions are contributing to market expansion.
The growing utilization of small satellites in various commercial and military applications is a key factor propelling the market forward.
Segment Analysis:
Satellite Platform: The medium satellite segment is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Medium satellites, with a wet mass between 500 kg and 2,500 kg, find applications in climate monitoring, Earth observation, scientific research, exploration, and surveillance.
Non-Chemical Propulsion Type: The electric propulsion segment dominates the market, leveraging advanced technology to achieve higher speeds over extended periods. Electric propulsion is particularly effective for certain deep-space missions.
Regional Insights:
The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to lead the market, driven by initiatives like the Asia Pacific Regional Space Agency Forum (APRSAF). This forum promotes space activities, human resources development, and technology capabilities, fostering growth strategies, technological advancements, and research & development activities.
Key Market Players:
Major players in the space propulsion market include Safran S.A. (France), SpaceX (US), L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US), IHI Corporation (Japan), and Northrop Grumman Corporation (US). These companies possess robust manufacturing facilities and extensive distribution networks across major regions.
Detailed Analysis:
The detailed report consists of 285 market data tables and 58 figures spread over 293 pages, offering a comprehensive analysis of various market segments, including satellite platform, propulsion type, components, orbit, end-users, and support services. For further details, refer to the complete Table of Content here.
Inquiry before buying @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=118742255
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results