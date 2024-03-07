Top 10 Medical Device Technologies Market worth $577.5 billion in 2027 ,growing at a CAGR of 5.7%
Top 10 Medical Device Technologies Market by Type (In Vitro Diagnostics, Diagnostics Imaging, Orthopedic, Ophthalmology, Cardiology, Endoscopy, Diabetes Care, Respiratory Care & Anesthesia, Kidney/Dialysis Devices) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 07, 2024 ) The report "Top 10 Medical Device Technologies Market by Type (In Vitro Diagnostics, Diagnostics Imaging, Orthopedic, Ophthalmology, Cardiology, Endoscopy, Diabetes Care, Respiratory Care & Anesthesia, Kidney/Dialysis Devices) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", is estimated at USD 577.5 billion in 2027 and is projected to reach USD 437.4 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2027. Factors such as rising prevalence of Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and related increase in disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), Technological advancements in medical devices and Rapidly increasing aging population will lead this market growth in forecast period.
Download PDF Brochure :-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=96
The IVD Market segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Top 10 Medical device technologies market in 2021
The gradual transition from centralised testing to point-of-care testing, rising concern over early disease diagnosis in developing nations, the emergence of rapid PoC technologies, and rising use of automated analyzers are the main factors driving the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market's growth. However, during the forecast period, a poor reimbursement scenario is anticipated to limit market growth.
The global respiratory care & anesthesia devices market segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR in the Top 10 Medical device technologies market during the forecast period
The increasing need for advanced and innovative machines and equipment and high incidence of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) and obtrusive sleep apnea (OSA) are key factors driving the growth of this market. The changing preference of patients towards home care devices is expected to propel the growth of anesthesia and respiratory care devices market.
The North America segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Top 10 Medical device technologies market in 2021
North America holds largest share in Top 10 Medical device technologies market 2021. The growth in this market will be driven by the rising geriatric population, growing incidences of lifestyle diseases, and the rising demand for technologically advanced devices. However, stringent regulatory policies and a lack of reimbursement are expected to restrain the growth of this market.
Request for Sample Pages:-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=96
Major players operating in the Top 10 medical device technologies market Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Stryker Corporation (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Smith & Nephew PLC (UK), GE Healthcare (US) are some of the market players.
Download PDF Brochure :-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=96
The IVD Market segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Top 10 Medical device technologies market in 2021
The gradual transition from centralised testing to point-of-care testing, rising concern over early disease diagnosis in developing nations, the emergence of rapid PoC technologies, and rising use of automated analyzers are the main factors driving the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market's growth. However, during the forecast period, a poor reimbursement scenario is anticipated to limit market growth.
The global respiratory care & anesthesia devices market segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR in the Top 10 Medical device technologies market during the forecast period
The increasing need for advanced and innovative machines and equipment and high incidence of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) and obtrusive sleep apnea (OSA) are key factors driving the growth of this market. The changing preference of patients towards home care devices is expected to propel the growth of anesthesia and respiratory care devices market.
The North America segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Top 10 Medical device technologies market in 2021
North America holds largest share in Top 10 Medical device technologies market 2021. The growth in this market will be driven by the rising geriatric population, growing incidences of lifestyle diseases, and the rising demand for technologically advanced devices. However, stringent regulatory policies and a lack of reimbursement are expected to restrain the growth of this market.
Request for Sample Pages:-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=96
Major players operating in the Top 10 medical device technologies market Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Stryker Corporation (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Smith & Nephew PLC (UK), GE Healthcare (US) are some of the market players.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results