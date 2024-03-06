Strategic Insights: Unveiling Polyamide Market Projections 2023-2028 with MarketsandMarkets™
Polyamide market is projected to grow from USD 43.8 billion in 2023 to USD 55.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 06, 2024 ) The report "Polyamide Market by Type (Polyamide 6, Polyamide 66, Bio-Based & Specialty polyamide), Application (Engineering Plastics, Fiber), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to grow from USD 43.8 billion in 2023 to USD 55.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2028.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Polyamide Market”
274 - Market Data Tables
44 - Figures
242 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=930
By type, the bio-based & specialty polyamide segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the global polyamide market during 2023 to 2028.
In terms of value, the bio-based & specialty polyamide segment, by product, is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. It is made from renewable sources like castor oil or plants and offer sustainability without compromising key properties. Bio-nylon caters to various industries, including automotive, textiles, and packaging, while reducing emissions and fossil fuel dependence and aligning with the circular economy. These properties of bio-based polyamides which contribute to a circular economy are expected to boost the overall polyamide market.
By application, the engineering plastics segment is projected to register highest CAGR of the global polyamide market during 2023 to 2028.
By application, the engineering plastics segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the global polyamide market during the forecast period in terms of volume. They offer exceptional mechanical strength, thermal stability, and chemical resistance. These versatile plastics are crucial in automotive, aerospace, electronics, and consumer goods industries for producing durable, high-performance components and products which propel the overall polyamide market expansion.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=930
By region, the Middle East & Africa is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the global polyamide market during 2023 to 2028.
By region, Middle East & Africa is estimated to account for the fastest-growing region of polyamide market from 2023 to 2028. The automotive, power, manufacturing sectors, and infrastructural developments are the key drivers for engineering plastics such as polyamide in Middle East & Africa. UAE and Saudi Arabia are the major markets in the region. These are supported by rising income and increased demand for electronics products which boost the polyamide demand in the region.
Polyamide Market Key Players
The major players operating in the polyamide market include BASF SE (Germany), Celanese Corporation (US), Arkema (US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Envalior (Germany), UBE Corporation (Japan), Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp. (Republic of China), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Advansix (US), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Huntsman International LLC (US), EMS Grivory (Switzerland), DOMO Chemicals (Belgium), Ascend Performance Materials (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials (Switzerland), Invista (US), and RadiciGroup (Italy), and others.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Polyamide Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=930
Another major player is Angus Fire (UK). The company is one of the leading and oldest manufacturers of firefighting foam and has established its brand in different regions. It has a wide geographical presence across North America, South America, APAC, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The company manufactures various types of foams for differing end-use industries, such as oil & gas, aviation, marine, mining, and others.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Browse in-depth TOC on "Polyamide Market”
274 - Market Data Tables
44 - Figures
242 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=930
By type, the bio-based & specialty polyamide segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the global polyamide market during 2023 to 2028.
In terms of value, the bio-based & specialty polyamide segment, by product, is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. It is made from renewable sources like castor oil or plants and offer sustainability without compromising key properties. Bio-nylon caters to various industries, including automotive, textiles, and packaging, while reducing emissions and fossil fuel dependence and aligning with the circular economy. These properties of bio-based polyamides which contribute to a circular economy are expected to boost the overall polyamide market.
By application, the engineering plastics segment is projected to register highest CAGR of the global polyamide market during 2023 to 2028.
By application, the engineering plastics segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the global polyamide market during the forecast period in terms of volume. They offer exceptional mechanical strength, thermal stability, and chemical resistance. These versatile plastics are crucial in automotive, aerospace, electronics, and consumer goods industries for producing durable, high-performance components and products which propel the overall polyamide market expansion.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=930
By region, the Middle East & Africa is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the global polyamide market during 2023 to 2028.
By region, Middle East & Africa is estimated to account for the fastest-growing region of polyamide market from 2023 to 2028. The automotive, power, manufacturing sectors, and infrastructural developments are the key drivers for engineering plastics such as polyamide in Middle East & Africa. UAE and Saudi Arabia are the major markets in the region. These are supported by rising income and increased demand for electronics products which boost the polyamide demand in the region.
Polyamide Market Key Players
The major players operating in the polyamide market include BASF SE (Germany), Celanese Corporation (US), Arkema (US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Envalior (Germany), UBE Corporation (Japan), Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp. (Republic of China), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Advansix (US), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Huntsman International LLC (US), EMS Grivory (Switzerland), DOMO Chemicals (Belgium), Ascend Performance Materials (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials (Switzerland), Invista (US), and RadiciGroup (Italy), and others.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Polyamide Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=930
Another major player is Angus Fire (UK). The company is one of the leading and oldest manufacturers of firefighting foam and has established its brand in different regions. It has a wide geographical presence across North America, South America, APAC, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The company manufactures various types of foams for differing end-use industries, such as oil & gas, aviation, marine, mining, and others.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results