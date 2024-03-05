Global Data Mesh Market Size, Evaluating Share And Scope For 2023-2028
The data mesh market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to various business drivers like the increasing need for data democratization and accessibility, tailored data pipelines driving agility and innovation
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 05, 2024 ) The global Data Mesh Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2023 to USD 2.5 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The data mesh market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to various business drivers like the increasing need for data democratization and accessibility, tailored data pipelines driving agility and innovation and increasing adoption of cloud native technologies, and maintaining robust governance and security also responsible for driving the market’s growth.
Data Mesh Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Increasing need for data democratization and accessibility.
Restraints:
Addressing security and compliance conundrums.
Opportunities:
Unlocking granular control for data governance.
List of Key Players in Data Mesh Market: IBM (US), AWS (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Informatica (US), K2view (US), Talend (US), Denodo (US), HPE (US), NetApp (US), Teradata (US), Monte Carlo (US), Radiant Logic (US), Snowflake (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Global IDs (US), Estuary (US), DataKitchen (US), Databricks (US), Cinchy (Canada), Intenda (Netherlands), Atacama (Canada), Alation (US), Collibra (US), Dremio (US), Starburst (US), Nexla (US), NextData (Australia), Hevo Data (US), Atlan (US), CluedIn (Denmark), Iguazio (Israel) and Alex Solutions (Australia).
By solution, Data Integration and Delivery segment to register for the largest market size during the forecast period.
By solutions, data integration and delivery segment is expected to register the largest market size during the forecast period. Companies are increasingly embracing decentralized architectures, where data is treated as a product and managed by domain-specific teams. This shift has spurred the demand for tools and platforms that support seamless integration, governance, and delivery of data across diverse domains. Latest trends indicate a focus on scalable and self-serve data infrastructure, enabling teams to access and utilize data more efficiently.
By services, managed services to register for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The services segment of the data mesh market is growing rapidly. The managed services are vital in properly functioning data mesh solutions. The data mesh industry is experiencing a growing demand for managed services. As organizations increasingly adopt decentralized data architectures, the demand for managed services tailored to data mesh principles has surged. Managed services providers are now offering specialized solutions focusing on enabling, maintaining, and optimizing data mesh environments.
By region, Asia Pacific accounted for highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is witnessing significant growth in data mesh market. Companies across Asia Pacific are increasingly adopting data mesh principles to navigate complex data ecosystems. Key trends shaping this landscape include heightened emphasis on localized data governance frameworks tailored to diverse regulatory landscapes within Asia Pacific countries. There's a notable surge in demand for solutions that offer seamless integration of data across diverse domains while ensuring compliance with stringent data privacy laws prevalent in the region.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
