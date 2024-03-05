The global matcha market is projected to reach a market size of USD 7.09 billion by the end of 2030
Matcha Market Research Report – Segmentation by Nature (Organic and Conventional); By Grade (Classic, Ceremonial, and Culinary); By Form (Powder and Liquid); By Application (Regular Tea, Food, Personal Care, and Matcha Beverages); By Distribution Channels
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 05, 2024 ) According to the latest analysis by Virtue Market Research, the global matcha market was valued at USD 3.88 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach a market size of USD 7.09 billion by the end of 2030. Over the forecast period of 2024–2030, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9%.
The Matcha market has proven to be a steadfast contender in the world of beverages, and its journey over the years has been shaped by both long-term market drivers and short-term dynamics, including the recent impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Long-Term Resilience Amidst Turmoil:
One of the significant long-term drivers steering the Matcha market is the growing awareness of health benefits associated with this vibrant green tea powder. Over the past seven years, health-conscious consumers have increasingly turned to Matcha as a more nutritious alternative to traditional teas and coffee. Rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, Matcha is renowned for promoting relaxation, boosting metabolism, and providing a sustained energy release without the jitters associated with some caffeinated beverages.
However, the Matcha market has not been immune to the global disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the health benefits of Matcha have contributed to its resilience, the market experienced a temporary setback due to supply chain disruptions, lockdowns, and shifting consumer priorities. Despite these challenges, the inherent health value and adaptability of Matcha have enabled it to bounce back, showcasing the robustness of the market in the face of adversity.
Short-Term Surges and Dynamic Shifts:
In the short term, the Matcha market has witnessed a surge driven by an increased focus on home-based wellness practices. With consumers spending more time at home during the pandemic, there has been a notable uptick in the demand for Matcha products, especially Matcha tea kits and ready-to-drink Matcha beverages. This surge can be attributed to individuals seeking comforting and healthful rituals within the confines of their homes.
Simultaneously, an exciting opportunity has emerged in the form of collaborations between Matcha brands and the food industry. Matcha-flavored desserts, snacks, and even savory dishes have gained popularity, creating a diverse array of products that appeal to a broader audience. This cross-industry collaboration has opened up new avenues for Matcha, transforming it from a traditional beverage to a versatile ingredient embraced in various culinary applications.
A prominent trend observed in the Matcha market is the increasing preference for sustainable and ethically sourced products. Consumers are not only looking for high-quality Matcha but are also conscious of its environmental and social impact. Brands that prioritize eco-friendly packaging, ethical sourcing practices, and transparent supply chains are gaining favor among environmentally conscious consumers, shaping the future trajectory of the Matcha market.
Segmentation Analysis:
By Nature:
• Organic
• Conventional
In the diverse world of Matcha, the market is intricately woven into different segments, each offering a unique blend of flavors and experiences. One pivotal classification lies in the nature of Matcha, distinguishing between organic and conventional variants. The conventional segment stands tall as the largest in this category, capturing the taste buds of a vast audience with its familiar essence. Simultaneously, the organic Matcha market emerges as the silent powerhouse, poised to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. As consumers increasingly seek natural and wholesome choices, the organic segment is set to bloom, providing a healthier and environmentally conscious option for Matcha enthusiasts.
By Grade:
• Classic
• Ceremonial
• Culinary
Within the Matcha realm, the grading system adds a layer of distinction, offering Classic, Ceremonial, and Culinary varieties. The Classic grade, with its refined taste and superior quality, reigns supreme as the largest in this segment. Representing the epitome of Matcha indulgence, the Classic grade caters to those who savor the traditional essence of this ancient tea. On the flip side, the Culinary grade emerges as the fastest-growing choice among Matcha enthusiasts. Recognized for its versatility in various recipes, Culinary-grade Matcha is not only elevating culinary experiences but is also expanding the boundaries of Matcha consumption beyond the teacup. As lifestyles evolve, so do preferences, and the dynamic interplay between these grades reflects the diversity inherent in the Matcha market.
By Form:
• Powder
• Liquid
The Matcha market unfurls another layer of diversity in its presentation, offering Matcha in both powder and liquid forms. In this vibrant landscape, the powder form stands as the giant, holding the crown as the largest in this segment. Loved for its ease of use and the traditional preparation ritual it entails, powdered Matcha has become a staple in the daily routines of many. On the flip side, the liquid form emerges as the fastest-growing trend, offering convenience and a modern twist to Matcha consumption. As on-the-go lifestyles become the norm, liquid Matcha products, ranging from ready-to-drink beverages to Matcha-infused elixirs, cater to the dynamic needs of the contemporary consumer, driving the growth of this segment.
By Application:
• Regular Tea
• Food
• Personal Care
• Matcha Beverages
In the vast landscape of the Matcha market, its applications are as diverse as the hues of the vibrant green powder itself. Matcha finds its way into Regular Tea, Food, Personal Care, and Matcha Beverages, each segment contributing uniquely to the market dynamics. Among these, Regular Tea stands tall as the largest application, offering a traditional twist to the contemporary tea experience. With its rich history and cultural significance, Regular Tea has become a staple for many, fostering a steady and enduring demand for Matcha.
Surprisingly, the fastest-growing application during the forecast period is Food. As culinary enthusiasts and chefs alike explore the versatility of Matcha in various recipes, the Food segment is witnessing a surge in popularity. From Matcha-infused desserts to savory dishes, the culinary world is embracing Matcha with open arms, creating a delectable synergy between tradition and innovation. The forecast shines a promising light on the Food segment, indicating a flavorful journey for Matcha enthusiasts in the coming years.
By Distribution Channels:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Specialty Stores
• Convenience Stores
• Online Retail
The distribution channels play a crucial role in bringing Matcha to the cups and kitchens of consumers worldwide. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, and Online Retail are the key pathways for Matcha enthusiasts to embark on their flavorful journey. Among these, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets emerge as the largest contributors, providing a one-stop destination for Matcha lovers to explore a myriad of options.
However, the digital age has ushered in a new era, and Online Retail is the fastest-growing distribution channel. The convenience of ordering Matcha products online, coupled with a wide array of choices and doorstep delivery, has fueled the rapid growth of this channel. As technology continues to intertwine with our daily lives, Online Retail is poised to become an increasingly influential player in the Matcha market landscape.
Regional Analysis:
The Matcha market spreads its influence across the globe, with regional preferences adding distinct flavors to this cultural phenomenon. Examining regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa, it becomes evident that Asia-Pacific takes the crown as the largest market in this segment. With its rich cultural heritage and historical ties to Matcha, the Asia-Pacific region serves as the beating heart of Matcha consumption. However, looking ahead, North America emerges as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The evolving taste palates and the increasing adoption of Matcha as a mainstream beverage in North America showcase the global trajectory of this vibrant market, transcending geographical boundaries.
Latest Industry Developments:
1. Embracing Sustainability Practices:
Companies in the Matcha market are increasingly incorporating sustainability practices into their operations as a strategic trend to enhance market share. This involves a comprehensive approach, from sourcing ethically grown Matcha leaves to implementing eco-friendly packaging solutions. The rising consumer awareness and preference for environmentally conscious products have driven companies to adopt sustainable practices, positioning them favorably in the competitive landscape. Recent developments indicate a growing trend where companies proudly communicate their commitment to sustainability, resonating positively with environmentally-conscious consumers.
2. Digital Transformation and E-Commerce Integration:
A notable trend among Matcha market players involves a significant focus on digital transformation and the integration of e-commerce channels. Recent developments showcase companies leveraging technology to enhance their market share by reaching a broader audience online. From establishing user-friendly websites to collaborating with popular e-commerce platforms, companies are capitalizing on the convenience and accessibility of online shopping. This trend is aligned with the growing consumer preference for the ease of purchasing Matcha products from the comfort of their homes, contributing to increased market share for companies embracing this digital shift.
3. Innovative Product Offerings and Collaborations:
Companies in the Matcha market are strategically expanding their product portfolios through innovative offerings and collaborations. Recent developments highlight a trend where companies are introducing new Matcha-infused products, catering to evolving consumer tastes and preferences. Collaborations with chefs, influencers, and other brands outside the traditional beverage sector are becoming more prevalent, creating unique and diversified product lines. This trend not only attracts new consumer segments but also strengthens the brand image, fostering a competitive edge and contributing to increased market share.
