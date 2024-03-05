Instant Coffee Market is projected to reach the value of $44.95 billion by 2030
Global Instant Coffee Market Research Report – Segmentation by Flavoring (Flavored and unflavored); By Packaging Type (Sachets, Pouches, and Jars); By Production Technology (freeze-dried and Sprayed Dried); By Distribution Channel (Business to Business, S
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 05, 2024 ) According to the latest analysis by Virtue Market Research, the Global Instant Coffee Market was valued at $31.71 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach a market size of $44.95 billion by 2030. Over the forecast period of 2024-2030, market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.11%.
Get Free Sample Report @ https://virtuemarketresearch.com/report/instant-coffee-market/request-sample
In the realm of caffeinated pleasures, the Global Instant Coffee Market stands as a bustling hub, offering a quick and convenient solution for coffee enthusiasts worldwide.
A steadfast force propelling the Instant Coffee Market on a long-term trajectory is the global love affair with coffee culture. As lifestyles become busier, the demand for a quick yet satisfying cup of coffee has surged. Instant coffee caters to this need, offering a swift and accessible coffee solution for individuals on the go. The convenience and time-saving attributes of instant coffee position it as a staple in households and workplaces, ensuring its continued prominence in the market.
Amidst the challenges posed by COVID-19, the market showcased resilience. The pandemic accelerated the adoption of home brewing, with instant coffee emerging as a reliable choice for those seeking a coffee fix without the need for intricate brewing processes. This unexpected boost reinforced the market's durability and adaptability in the face of global uncertainties.
In the short term, a key driver steering the Instant Coffee Market is the growing demand for specialty blends. Discerning consumers are increasingly seeking unique and high-quality coffee experiences, even in instant form. Manufacturers are responding by introducing premium instant coffee variants, sourced from carefully selected beans and crafted with precision. This short-term surge in specialty blends not only caters to the evolving tastes of consumers but also positions instant coffee as a versatile and sophisticated beverage option. This trend highlights the industry's agility in meeting dynamic consumer preferences, ensuring that instant coffee remains a competitive player in the broader coffee market.
An exciting opportunity within the Instant Coffee Market lies in tapping into the health and wellness wave. Consumers today are more health-conscious than ever, and the industry has recognized this shift. Manufacturers are exploring opportunities to enhance the nutritional profile of instant coffee by incorporating functional ingredients like antioxidants and adaptogens. The idea is to transform instant coffee from a mere caffeine source into a beverage that aligns with holistic well-being. This approach not only expands the market's appeal to health-conscious consumers but also opens up new avenues for product innovation, ensuring sustained growth in the foreseeable future.
A notable trend observed in the Instant Coffee Market is the increasing emphasis on sustainable packaging and ethical sourcing practices. With environmental consciousness on the rise, consumers are scrutinizing not just the taste but also the environmental impact of their coffee choices. In response, industry players are adopting eco-friendly packaging solutions and prioritizing ethical sourcing of coffee beans. This trend not only resonates with socially responsible consumers but also positions instant coffee as a responsible choice within the broader coffee market. As sustainability becomes a defining factor in consumer decision-making, this trend is expected to shape the industry landscape in the years to come.
Read More @ https://virtuemarketresearch.com/report/instant-coffee-market
Segmentation Analysis:
The Global Instant Coffee Market segmentation includes:
By Flavoring:
• Flavored and Unflavored
Flavored instant coffee takes the lead as the largest growing type in the Instant Coffee Market. The surge in consumer demand for diverse and unique taste experiences has driven the popularity of flavored variants. Manufacturers are responding by introducing a wide array of flavors, ranging from classic options like vanilla and hazelnut to more exotic choices such as caramel and seasonal variations. This trend aligns with the evolving preferences of consumers seeking not only convenience but also an enhanced and customizable coffee-drinking experience.
Contrastingly, unflavored instant coffee emerges as the fastest-growing type within the market. While flavored variants dominate in terms of sheer market size, the demand for unflavored instant coffee is rapidly gaining momentum. This growth can be attributed to the rising appreciation for the pure and authentic taste of coffee. Discerning consumers, including coffee purists and those seeking a more traditional coffee experience, are driving the increased popularity of unflavored instant coffee. The simplicity and versatility of unflavored options appeal to a broad demographic, contributing to its rapid ascent as the fastest-growing type in the dynamic landscape of the Instant Coffee Market.
By Packaging Type:
• Sachets
• Pouches
• Jars
Jars have emerged as the largest growing packaging format in the Instant Coffee Market, driven by their durability, convenience, and consumer appeal. The sturdy and airtight nature of jars ensures that the coffee remains fresh and protected from external elements, contributing to an extended shelf life. The transparent nature of jars allows consumers to visually assess the product, fostering transparency and trust. Additionally, the reusable nature of jars aligns with sustainability preferences, resonating well with environmentally conscious consumers. The larger capacity of jars caters to regular coffee consumers, making them the preferred choice and contributing to their dominance in the growing instant coffee market.
Pouches stand out as the fastest-growing packaging format in the Instant Coffee Market, driven by their flexibility, lightweight nature, and appeal to on-the-go consumers. The convenience of pouches aligns with the modern, fast-paced lifestyle, allowing consumers to easily carry and store instant coffee for quick consumption. The flexible packaging also contributes to cost efficiency in production and transportation, making pouches an economically viable option for manufacturers. As consumers increasingly seek portable and travel-friendly options, the demand for instant coffee in pouches has witnessed a significant surge. The trend towards smaller, single-use portions in pouches caters to diverse consumer needs, making them the fastest-growing packaging format in the dynamic landscape of the instant coffee market.
By Production Technology:
• Freeze-Dried
• Sprayed Dried
Spray-dried instant coffee takes the lead as the largest growing segment in the Instant Coffee Market. This popularity can be attributed to its cost-effectiveness and efficiency in production. The spray-drying process involves transforming liquid coffee concentrate into fine powder through rapid dehydration. This method allows for large-scale production, meeting the high demand for instant coffee globally. The resulting powder is soluble and dissolves easily, providing consumers with a convenient and quick coffee solution. As a result, spray-dried instant coffee dominates the market due to its economic viability, mass production capabilities, and widespread consumer acceptance.
Within the Instant Coffee Market, freeze-dried instant coffee emerges as the fastest-growing segment, propelled by its superior taste and aroma retention. The freeze-drying process involves freezing coffee concentrate and then removing the frozen water content through sublimation. This method preserves the delicate flavors and aromas of the coffee beans, resulting in a product that closely resembles freshly brewed coffee. The discerning consumer base, increasingly seeking a high-quality coffee experience even in instant form, drives the demand for freeze-dried variants. Manufacturers are capitalizing on this trend by introducing premium freeze-dried instant coffee, positioning it as a sophisticated and flavorful choice. The pursuit of a more authentic coffee experience fuels the rapid growth of freeze-dried instant coffee within the market.
By Distribution Channel:
• Business to Business
• Supermarket
• Hypermarket
• Convenience Stores
• Online Channels
The largest growing distribution channel in the Instant Coffee Market is the superstore and hypermarket segment. This dominance can be attributed to the widespread accessibility and consumer trust associated with these physical retail giants. Superstores and hypermarkets offer extensive shelf space, allowing for a diverse display of instant coffee products. The hands-on shopping experience in these outlets enables consumers to make informed choices based on visual cues and product displays. Additionally, strategic placements within these stores ensure that instant coffee brands enjoy high visibility, fostering brand recognition and contributing to their market share growth.
In contrast, the fastest-growing distribution channel within the Instant Coffee Market is online retail and e-commerce platforms. The surge in online shopping trends, coupled with the convenience of doorstep delivery, positions online channels as key contributors to market growth. Consumers are increasingly turning to e-commerce platforms for their shopping needs, driven by factors such as time efficiency and a wide array of product choices. The online landscape provides instant coffee brands with a direct avenue to engage with consumers, showcase product innovations, and leverage digital marketing strategies. The trend towards digitalization has accelerated the growth of online channels, making them a dynamic force in expanding market share within the Instant Coffee Market.
Customize This Report According to Your Needs – https://virtuemarketresearch.com/report/instant-coffee-market/customization
By Region:
Europe stands as the largest growing market in the Instant Coffee industry, driven by a rich coffee culture, sophisticated consumer preferences, and a strong emphasis on convenience. With a well-established coffee culture deeply ingrained in European society, instant coffee resonates as a convenient and quick solution without compromising on quality. The region's evolving tastes, coupled with a fast-paced lifestyle, contribute to the sustained growth of the instant coffee market in Europe. As consumers seek premium and diverse coffee experiences, manufacturers are responding with innovative instant coffee offerings, solidifying Europe's position as a dominant force in the global market. Within Europe, Germany takes the lead as the top-leading country in the Instant Coffee market.
The Asia Pacific region takes the lead as the fastest-growing market in the Instant Coffee industry, fueled by a massive and increasingly affluent consumer base, a burgeoning coffee culture, and changing lifestyle patterns. As disposable incomes rise across countries in Asia, there is a growing adoption of coffee as a daily beverage, with instant coffee becoming a popular choice due to its accessibility and ease of preparation. The region's cultural diversity and openness to novel flavors contribute to the rapid growth of the instant coffee market in Asia Pacific. Manufacturers are strategically tailoring products to suit local preferences, making instant coffee an integral part of the daily routine for a vast and expanding consumer demographic. In the Asia Pacific, China emerges as the top-leading country in the Instant Coffee market.
North America represents a dynamic and mature market in the Instant Coffee industry, characterized by a diverse consumer base and a strong affinity for coffee culture. The region's well-established coffee habits, coupled with a growing interest in premium and specialty coffee, contribute to the stability and growth of the instant coffee market. While the market may be mature, ongoing innovations, flavor variations, and the integration of instant coffee into modern lifestyles ensure its continued relevance and steady growth in North America. In North America, the United States stands as the top-leading country in the Instant Coffee market.
Latin America, known for its deep-rooted coffee heritage, is experiencing steady growth in the Instant Coffee market. Countries like Brazil and Colombia, major players in global coffee production, contribute significantly to the region's market growth. Latin American consumers, familiar with and proud of their coffee traditions, are increasingly embracing instant coffee as a convenient and accessible option. Manufacturers are capitalizing on this trend by offering instant coffee products that maintain the rich flavors and quality associated with Latin American coffee, contributing to the market's expansion in the region.
The Middle East & Africa region is witnessing an expansion of coffee culture, contributing to the growth of the Instant Coffee market. As urbanization and changing lifestyles become prominent in the region, there is a growing demand for quick and convenient coffee solutions. The rich tradition of hospitality, where coffee plays a central role, aligns well with the attributes of instant coffee. Manufacturers are adapting their offerings to cater to the preferences of the diverse consumer base in the Middle East & Africa, driving the market's expansion in this culturally rich and dynamic region. In the Middle East & Africa, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) takes the lead as the top-leading country in the Instant Coffee market.
Latest Industry Developments:
• Within the competitive landscape of the Instant Coffee Market, a prominent trend is the strategic collaborations and partnerships adopted by companies to diversify their product portfolios. Recent developments reveal instances where instant coffee manufacturers are joining forces with flavor specialists, allowing them to introduce a broader range of flavor profiles. Such collaborations not only enhance the overall product offerings but also cater to the evolving preferences of consumers who seek variety and novelty in their coffee choices.
• A prevailing trend in the quest for market share is the increasing emphasis on sustainable practices. Instant coffee companies are actively investing in eco-friendly packaging solutions and ethical sourcing practices. This strategic move not only aligns with the growing environmental consciousness among consumers but also positions companies as socially responsible players in the market. The adoption of sustainable practices not only enhances brand image but also attracts a segment of consumers who prioritize eco-friendly and ethically sourced products.
• Companies in the Instant Coffee Market are leveraging the trend of digitalization by intensifying their focus on digital marketing strategies and integrating with e-commerce platforms. This approach allows manufacturers to directly engage with consumers, build brand awareness, and streamline the purchasing process. The recent surge in online shopping trends, coupled with the convenience of doorstep delivery, positions e-commerce platforms as pivotal channels for expanding market reach. By embracing digital platforms, companies aim to enhance their visibility, accessibility, and overall market share in a rapidly evolving retail landscape.
About Us:
“Virtue Market Research stands at the forefront of strategic analysis, empowering businesses to navigate complex market landscapes with precision and confidence. Specializing in both syndicated and bespoke consulting services, we offer in-depth insights into the ever-evolving interplay between global demand and supply dynamics. Leveraging our expertise, businesses can identify emerging opportunities, discern critical trends, and make decisions that pave the way for future success.”
Get Free Sample Report @ https://virtuemarketresearch.com/report/instant-coffee-market/request-sample
In the realm of caffeinated pleasures, the Global Instant Coffee Market stands as a bustling hub, offering a quick and convenient solution for coffee enthusiasts worldwide.
A steadfast force propelling the Instant Coffee Market on a long-term trajectory is the global love affair with coffee culture. As lifestyles become busier, the demand for a quick yet satisfying cup of coffee has surged. Instant coffee caters to this need, offering a swift and accessible coffee solution for individuals on the go. The convenience and time-saving attributes of instant coffee position it as a staple in households and workplaces, ensuring its continued prominence in the market.
Amidst the challenges posed by COVID-19, the market showcased resilience. The pandemic accelerated the adoption of home brewing, with instant coffee emerging as a reliable choice for those seeking a coffee fix without the need for intricate brewing processes. This unexpected boost reinforced the market's durability and adaptability in the face of global uncertainties.
In the short term, a key driver steering the Instant Coffee Market is the growing demand for specialty blends. Discerning consumers are increasingly seeking unique and high-quality coffee experiences, even in instant form. Manufacturers are responding by introducing premium instant coffee variants, sourced from carefully selected beans and crafted with precision. This short-term surge in specialty blends not only caters to the evolving tastes of consumers but also positions instant coffee as a versatile and sophisticated beverage option. This trend highlights the industry's agility in meeting dynamic consumer preferences, ensuring that instant coffee remains a competitive player in the broader coffee market.
An exciting opportunity within the Instant Coffee Market lies in tapping into the health and wellness wave. Consumers today are more health-conscious than ever, and the industry has recognized this shift. Manufacturers are exploring opportunities to enhance the nutritional profile of instant coffee by incorporating functional ingredients like antioxidants and adaptogens. The idea is to transform instant coffee from a mere caffeine source into a beverage that aligns with holistic well-being. This approach not only expands the market's appeal to health-conscious consumers but also opens up new avenues for product innovation, ensuring sustained growth in the foreseeable future.
A notable trend observed in the Instant Coffee Market is the increasing emphasis on sustainable packaging and ethical sourcing practices. With environmental consciousness on the rise, consumers are scrutinizing not just the taste but also the environmental impact of their coffee choices. In response, industry players are adopting eco-friendly packaging solutions and prioritizing ethical sourcing of coffee beans. This trend not only resonates with socially responsible consumers but also positions instant coffee as a responsible choice within the broader coffee market. As sustainability becomes a defining factor in consumer decision-making, this trend is expected to shape the industry landscape in the years to come.
Read More @ https://virtuemarketresearch.com/report/instant-coffee-market
Segmentation Analysis:
The Global Instant Coffee Market segmentation includes:
By Flavoring:
• Flavored and Unflavored
Flavored instant coffee takes the lead as the largest growing type in the Instant Coffee Market. The surge in consumer demand for diverse and unique taste experiences has driven the popularity of flavored variants. Manufacturers are responding by introducing a wide array of flavors, ranging from classic options like vanilla and hazelnut to more exotic choices such as caramel and seasonal variations. This trend aligns with the evolving preferences of consumers seeking not only convenience but also an enhanced and customizable coffee-drinking experience.
Contrastingly, unflavored instant coffee emerges as the fastest-growing type within the market. While flavored variants dominate in terms of sheer market size, the demand for unflavored instant coffee is rapidly gaining momentum. This growth can be attributed to the rising appreciation for the pure and authentic taste of coffee. Discerning consumers, including coffee purists and those seeking a more traditional coffee experience, are driving the increased popularity of unflavored instant coffee. The simplicity and versatility of unflavored options appeal to a broad demographic, contributing to its rapid ascent as the fastest-growing type in the dynamic landscape of the Instant Coffee Market.
By Packaging Type:
• Sachets
• Pouches
• Jars
Jars have emerged as the largest growing packaging format in the Instant Coffee Market, driven by their durability, convenience, and consumer appeal. The sturdy and airtight nature of jars ensures that the coffee remains fresh and protected from external elements, contributing to an extended shelf life. The transparent nature of jars allows consumers to visually assess the product, fostering transparency and trust. Additionally, the reusable nature of jars aligns with sustainability preferences, resonating well with environmentally conscious consumers. The larger capacity of jars caters to regular coffee consumers, making them the preferred choice and contributing to their dominance in the growing instant coffee market.
Pouches stand out as the fastest-growing packaging format in the Instant Coffee Market, driven by their flexibility, lightweight nature, and appeal to on-the-go consumers. The convenience of pouches aligns with the modern, fast-paced lifestyle, allowing consumers to easily carry and store instant coffee for quick consumption. The flexible packaging also contributes to cost efficiency in production and transportation, making pouches an economically viable option for manufacturers. As consumers increasingly seek portable and travel-friendly options, the demand for instant coffee in pouches has witnessed a significant surge. The trend towards smaller, single-use portions in pouches caters to diverse consumer needs, making them the fastest-growing packaging format in the dynamic landscape of the instant coffee market.
By Production Technology:
• Freeze-Dried
• Sprayed Dried
Spray-dried instant coffee takes the lead as the largest growing segment in the Instant Coffee Market. This popularity can be attributed to its cost-effectiveness and efficiency in production. The spray-drying process involves transforming liquid coffee concentrate into fine powder through rapid dehydration. This method allows for large-scale production, meeting the high demand for instant coffee globally. The resulting powder is soluble and dissolves easily, providing consumers with a convenient and quick coffee solution. As a result, spray-dried instant coffee dominates the market due to its economic viability, mass production capabilities, and widespread consumer acceptance.
Within the Instant Coffee Market, freeze-dried instant coffee emerges as the fastest-growing segment, propelled by its superior taste and aroma retention. The freeze-drying process involves freezing coffee concentrate and then removing the frozen water content through sublimation. This method preserves the delicate flavors and aromas of the coffee beans, resulting in a product that closely resembles freshly brewed coffee. The discerning consumer base, increasingly seeking a high-quality coffee experience even in instant form, drives the demand for freeze-dried variants. Manufacturers are capitalizing on this trend by introducing premium freeze-dried instant coffee, positioning it as a sophisticated and flavorful choice. The pursuit of a more authentic coffee experience fuels the rapid growth of freeze-dried instant coffee within the market.
By Distribution Channel:
• Business to Business
• Supermarket
• Hypermarket
• Convenience Stores
• Online Channels
The largest growing distribution channel in the Instant Coffee Market is the superstore and hypermarket segment. This dominance can be attributed to the widespread accessibility and consumer trust associated with these physical retail giants. Superstores and hypermarkets offer extensive shelf space, allowing for a diverse display of instant coffee products. The hands-on shopping experience in these outlets enables consumers to make informed choices based on visual cues and product displays. Additionally, strategic placements within these stores ensure that instant coffee brands enjoy high visibility, fostering brand recognition and contributing to their market share growth.
In contrast, the fastest-growing distribution channel within the Instant Coffee Market is online retail and e-commerce platforms. The surge in online shopping trends, coupled with the convenience of doorstep delivery, positions online channels as key contributors to market growth. Consumers are increasingly turning to e-commerce platforms for their shopping needs, driven by factors such as time efficiency and a wide array of product choices. The online landscape provides instant coffee brands with a direct avenue to engage with consumers, showcase product innovations, and leverage digital marketing strategies. The trend towards digitalization has accelerated the growth of online channels, making them a dynamic force in expanding market share within the Instant Coffee Market.
Customize This Report According to Your Needs – https://virtuemarketresearch.com/report/instant-coffee-market/customization
By Region:
Europe stands as the largest growing market in the Instant Coffee industry, driven by a rich coffee culture, sophisticated consumer preferences, and a strong emphasis on convenience. With a well-established coffee culture deeply ingrained in European society, instant coffee resonates as a convenient and quick solution without compromising on quality. The region's evolving tastes, coupled with a fast-paced lifestyle, contribute to the sustained growth of the instant coffee market in Europe. As consumers seek premium and diverse coffee experiences, manufacturers are responding with innovative instant coffee offerings, solidifying Europe's position as a dominant force in the global market. Within Europe, Germany takes the lead as the top-leading country in the Instant Coffee market.
The Asia Pacific region takes the lead as the fastest-growing market in the Instant Coffee industry, fueled by a massive and increasingly affluent consumer base, a burgeoning coffee culture, and changing lifestyle patterns. As disposable incomes rise across countries in Asia, there is a growing adoption of coffee as a daily beverage, with instant coffee becoming a popular choice due to its accessibility and ease of preparation. The region's cultural diversity and openness to novel flavors contribute to the rapid growth of the instant coffee market in Asia Pacific. Manufacturers are strategically tailoring products to suit local preferences, making instant coffee an integral part of the daily routine for a vast and expanding consumer demographic. In the Asia Pacific, China emerges as the top-leading country in the Instant Coffee market.
North America represents a dynamic and mature market in the Instant Coffee industry, characterized by a diverse consumer base and a strong affinity for coffee culture. The region's well-established coffee habits, coupled with a growing interest in premium and specialty coffee, contribute to the stability and growth of the instant coffee market. While the market may be mature, ongoing innovations, flavor variations, and the integration of instant coffee into modern lifestyles ensure its continued relevance and steady growth in North America. In North America, the United States stands as the top-leading country in the Instant Coffee market.
Latin America, known for its deep-rooted coffee heritage, is experiencing steady growth in the Instant Coffee market. Countries like Brazil and Colombia, major players in global coffee production, contribute significantly to the region's market growth. Latin American consumers, familiar with and proud of their coffee traditions, are increasingly embracing instant coffee as a convenient and accessible option. Manufacturers are capitalizing on this trend by offering instant coffee products that maintain the rich flavors and quality associated with Latin American coffee, contributing to the market's expansion in the region.
The Middle East & Africa region is witnessing an expansion of coffee culture, contributing to the growth of the Instant Coffee market. As urbanization and changing lifestyles become prominent in the region, there is a growing demand for quick and convenient coffee solutions. The rich tradition of hospitality, where coffee plays a central role, aligns well with the attributes of instant coffee. Manufacturers are adapting their offerings to cater to the preferences of the diverse consumer base in the Middle East & Africa, driving the market's expansion in this culturally rich and dynamic region. In the Middle East & Africa, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) takes the lead as the top-leading country in the Instant Coffee market.
Latest Industry Developments:
• Within the competitive landscape of the Instant Coffee Market, a prominent trend is the strategic collaborations and partnerships adopted by companies to diversify their product portfolios. Recent developments reveal instances where instant coffee manufacturers are joining forces with flavor specialists, allowing them to introduce a broader range of flavor profiles. Such collaborations not only enhance the overall product offerings but also cater to the evolving preferences of consumers who seek variety and novelty in their coffee choices.
• A prevailing trend in the quest for market share is the increasing emphasis on sustainable practices. Instant coffee companies are actively investing in eco-friendly packaging solutions and ethical sourcing practices. This strategic move not only aligns with the growing environmental consciousness among consumers but also positions companies as socially responsible players in the market. The adoption of sustainable practices not only enhances brand image but also attracts a segment of consumers who prioritize eco-friendly and ethically sourced products.
• Companies in the Instant Coffee Market are leveraging the trend of digitalization by intensifying their focus on digital marketing strategies and integrating with e-commerce platforms. This approach allows manufacturers to directly engage with consumers, build brand awareness, and streamline the purchasing process. The recent surge in online shopping trends, coupled with the convenience of doorstep delivery, positions e-commerce platforms as pivotal channels for expanding market reach. By embracing digital platforms, companies aim to enhance their visibility, accessibility, and overall market share in a rapidly evolving retail landscape.
About Us:
“Virtue Market Research stands at the forefront of strategic analysis, empowering businesses to navigate complex market landscapes with precision and confidence. Specializing in both syndicated and bespoke consulting services, we offer in-depth insights into the ever-evolving interplay between global demand and supply dynamics. Leveraging our expertise, businesses can identify emerging opportunities, discern critical trends, and make decisions that pave the way for future success.”
Contact Information:
Virtue Market Research
Megha
Tel: +1-917 436 1025
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Virtue Market Research
Megha
Tel: +1-917 436 1025
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results