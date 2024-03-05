Strategic Insights: Coated Fabrics Market and Emerging Market Trends
coated fabrics market size is projected to increase from USD 23.7 billion in 2022 to USD 29.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 05, 2024 ) The report "Coated Fabrics Market by Product Type (Polymer-coated Fabrics, Rubber-coated Fabrics and Fabric-backed Wall Coverings), Application (Transportation, Protective Clothing, Roofing, Awnings & Canopies), & Region – Global Forecast to 2028" market size is projected to increase from USD 23.7 billion in 2022 to USD 29.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.
Based on application, Transportaion is projected to be the largest market for coated fabrics, in terms of value, during the forecast period.
Transportation is the largest application for coated fabrics due to high demand of polymer- and rubber-coated fabrics in automobiles, aircraft, railways, and marines. Coated fabrics helps to reduce the weight of vehicles, which leads to lower emissions of CO2.Coated farbics are mostly used in transpotation application for its propeties like rot-proof, dirt & oil-repellency, mildew, water and UV resistancy. Coated fabrics enhance the material duration and make it withstand with any weather conditions for automotive applications.
Based on Product type, Vinyl-coated fabrics was the largest segment in polymer-coated fabrics for coated fabrics market, in terms of value, in 2022.
Due to its qualities including adaptability, affordability, and durability, It is an ideal product for coated fabrics. However, the production of vinyl is also accompanied by environmental concerns. These fabrics are created by applying vinyl coatings to them. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), usually known as vinyl, is a synthetic plastic substance created using fossil fuels. These type of fabrics are used in seat upholstery, protective clothing, aprons, and other industrial applications.
By region, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for the coated fabrics market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market for coated fabrics, driven by the high economic growth due to growing automotive & chemical industries and the rising population in region especially in India and China. There is high growth seen in protective clothing segments in this region due to increased government regulations for safety concerns in various industries such as transportation, chemical, oil & gas, construction and residential housing. This is due to growing economic conditions, rising GDP, active manufacturing sectors and healthcare sectors in emerging countries. Due to these reasons the demand for coated fabrics in Asia Pacific region is increased.
Coated Fabrics Market Key Players
The key players profiled in the report include Continental AG (Germany), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Serge Ferrari Group (France), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), and Freudenberg Group (Germany).
