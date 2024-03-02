Silva Construction Is Awarded the Best of Houzz Award for 2024
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 02, 2024 ) SAN PEDRO, CA: Silva Construction (www.silvaconstruction.com), a construction and home remodeling company in Southern California, was recently awarded the prestigious Best of Houzz Service Award for 2024, for their service to the public in the fields of construction and building renovation/remodeling. This is the fourth time Silva Construction has earned the award.
The Best of Houzz Service award is an annual event where architects, contractors and home photographers are recognized as the top professionals in home design, construction and remodeling. Winners are selected from around the world based on the quality of their work and excellence in home design, service and photography. This year Silva Construction had the honor of winning the Best of Houzz award for Service. This is the 4th time that Silva Construction has earned one of these prestigious awards.
David Clarke, co-owner of Silva Construction stated: “We are committed to service to the customer first and foremost. When we are helping a homeowner with their remodeling, we want them to be confident they can achieve the vision they have for their home. We’re very honored that this commitment to excellence has been being consistently achieved and recognized by this Houzz award. We get pride out of producing something that everyone admires. The only thing that matters is how the customer feels at the end. That is our enjoyment and pride. Thank you very much, we’ll keep up the work helping homeowners get the home designs they’ve always wanted.”
David Clarke and Brenda Silva are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in remodeling construction, and serves Southern California’s South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas. Their blog can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/blog3/ and their website can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/. They can be reached at 310-831-6310.
----
