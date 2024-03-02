China Teleradiology Market is expected to reach USD 473.75 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 12 percent
The China Teleradiology Market size was valued at USD 241.30 Million in 2023 and the total China Teleradiology revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 473.75 Million in 2030.
China Teleradiology Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The China Teleradiology Market Report provides a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics, trends, and competition. The scope encompasses diverse modalities, focusing on the prominent X-Ray segment, projecting market share, growth rate, and key drivers. This report caters to stakeholders seeking nuanced insights into the Chinese Teleradiology market, facilitating discreet and informed decision-making.
China Teleradiology Market Dynamics
The increasing challenge of a shortage of radiologists in China poses a significant concern for the Teleradiology field. With over 60% of Chinese adults affected by chronic diseases and a majority of patients seeking care in tertiary hospitals, the demand for radiologists in these facilities has become critically high.
China Teleradiology Market Segment Analysis
The X-Ray segment secured over 50% of the market share, asserting its dominance in the China Teleradiology industry in 2023. The increasing demand is attributed to factors such as providing general diagnostics, cost-effectiveness, and minimal data transmission requirements, all identified as key drivers for the segment's growth.
China Teleradiology Market Segmentation
By Application
Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS)
Radiology Information System (RIS)
By Modality
X-Ray
Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Computed Tomography
Ultrasound Systems
Nuclear Imaging
By Technology Solutions
Web-Based Teleradiology Solutions
Cloud-Based Teleradiology Solutions
By End-User
Hospitals and Clinics
Diagnostic Imaging Center and Laboratories
Long-term Care Centers, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities
China Teleradiology's Key Players include
United Imaging Healthcare (UIH)
AliHealth
Nanjing Remote Medical Imaging (NRMI)
Beijing Deepwise & League of PHD Technology (DL)
Yitu Healthcare
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
