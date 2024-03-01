Asia-Pacific Sports Drink Market is projected to reach the value of $9.80 billion by 2030
Asia-Pacific Sports Drink Market Research Report – Segmentation by Type (Hypertonic, Hypotonic, and Isotonic); By End User (Athletes, Casual Customers, and Others); By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and O
According to the latest analysis by Virtue Market Research, the Asia-Pacific Sports Drink Market was valued at $5.72 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach a market size of $9.80 billion by 2030. Over the forecast period of 2024-2030, market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8%.
