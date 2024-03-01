Edge Computing in Healthcare Market worth $12.9 billion by 2028 , growing at a CAGR of 26.1%
Edge Computing in Healthcare Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Diagnostics, Robotic Surgery, Telehealth, RPM, and Ambulances), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Care Center), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 01, 2024 ) The report "Edge Computing in Healthcare Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Diagnostics, Robotic Surgery, Telehealth, RPM, and Ambulances), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Care Center), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 12.9 billion by 2028, from USD 4.1 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 26.1% from 2022 to 2028. Edge computing is gaining popularity across industries as there is a rise in the number of devices, which has increased the demand for high-bandwidth applications with the growing use of internet services. Edge computing is rapidly gaining acceptance worldwide by healthcare organizations due to various benefits, including low latency, traffic distribution, increased reliability, and reduced costs.
Hardware segment is expected to be the largest edge computing in healthcare market, by component, during the forecast period
Based on offering, the market is segmented into software and services. The software segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2022. The hardware segment dominated this market in 2022, this is due to the high-scale deployment of edge hardware by healthcare organizations to achieve high performance, scale, and flexibility.
The hospitals & clinics segment, by end user, is expected to be the largest and fastest growing edge computing in healthcare market during the forecast period
Based on end-users, hospitals & clinics garner high revenue owing to their huge generation of data, attributed to the widespread geographical presence and customer base. Edge computing is transforming the way hospitals and clinics manage data, enabling faster, more efficient decision-making and reducing the burden on IT infrastructure. This technology is helping to improve patient outcomes, enhance the patient experience, and increase the overall efficiency of healthcare systems.
North America is expected to account for the largest share in edge computing in healthcare market in 2022
Based on region, the global market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest market share followed by Europe. The increasing number of alliances and partnerships among edge computing and other technology providers for continuous technological innovations and advancements in edge computing have further added to the growth of the global edge computing market in North America.
Major players operating in the edge computing in healthcare market are CISCO Systems, Inc. (US), HUAWEI Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Dell Technologies, Inc. (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Google, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), General Electric Digital (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), VMware, Inc. (US).
