Firefighting Foam Market Trends: Key Developments and Future Prospects
The market size of firefighting foams is estimated to grow from USD 756 million in 2021 to USD 913 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
By type, synthetic detergent foam is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period
Growth in marine industry is expected to increase the demand of this segment. As these foams are used in the basement, mine shaft, or a ships hold where volume fire control is required, the market is driven by its use in the marine industry.
By end-use, marine segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period
Low expansion foams are preferred in the marine industry, as these systems are ideal for large open areas like tankers, freight carriers, and helicopter decks. The presence of a large number of ships in Asia Pacific region has led to the high usage of firefighting foam.
By region, Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period
Saudi Arabia, Iran, the UAE, Iraq, Nigeria, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa are considered as the major markets for firefighting foam in the Middle East & Africa. The region has high potential for oil production, as it has proven reserves of untapped oilfields. This will lead to an increase in consumption of firefighting foams in the oil & gas industry from in the upstream and downstream units in the region.
Firefighting Foam Market Key Players
Johnson Controls (US), Perimeter Solutions (US), Dr. Sthamer (Germany), National Foam (US), Angus Fire (UK), Kerr Fire (UK), Eau&Feu (France), and SFFECO Global (UAE) are some of the key players operating in the firefighting foam market. These players have adopted product launches, and expansion as their growth strategies.
Johnson Controls is one of the major players in firefighting foam market. The company offers firefighting foam under three brands, namely Ansul, Chemgaurd, and William fire and hazard control. In April 2021, Johnson Controls launched Chemguard NFF 3×3 UL201 Foam Concentrate. This new, patent-pending, non-fluorinated foam (NFF) technology provides fast, effective fire suppression on most class B hydrocarbon and polar solvent fuel fires.
Another major player is Angus Fire (UK). The company is one of the leading and oldest manufacturers of firefighting foam and has established its brand in different regions. It has a wide geographical presence across North America, South America, APAC, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The company manufactures various types of foams for differing end-use industries, such as oil & gas, aviation, marine, mining, and others.
